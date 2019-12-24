You are here

  • Home
  • Director urges Bollywood stars to break silence over citizenship law, violence

Director urges Bollywood stars to break silence over citizenship law, violence

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (R) ties a band-aid on the finger of Narendra Modi during a kite flying festival in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4kc76

Updated 24 December 2019
Reuters

Director urges Bollywood stars to break silence over citizenship law, violence

  • Anubhav Sinha called on three superstar actors to break their silence about a new citizenship law
  • Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have not spoken against the law in public
Updated 24 December 2019
Reuters

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood’s leading directors called on its three superstar actors to break their silence about a new citizenship law that has triggered riots in India, saying they could influence millions of fans.
At least 21 people have died since crowds took to the streets enraged by the Hindu nationalist-led government’s legislation, which critics say discriminates against Muslims.
The violence and the political storm raging around it has posed a dilemma for a film industry that is dominated by Muslim actors, directors and crew but caters for India’s broader, predominantly Hindu population.
A handful of figures have spoken out against the law and the violence, some at rallies in Mumbai, the heart of Bollywood. But none of its three leading stars — Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan — have made public statements. All three are Muslim.
“I am really angry at anyone who has not spoken out,” director Anubhav Sinha, a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told Reuters.
“These three actors and their fan following is something else. One word from them can influence millions,” added Sinha, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in the 2011 film “Ra One.”
He said it did not matter what they said about the law or the violence, just that they contributed to the debate. “I am not saying they should agree with me or others. Their opinion can be the opposite of what we have.”
None of the three Khans, who are not related, responded to Reuters requests for comment.
Industry insiders say the lack of comments or condemnations by some of the industry’s biggest names points to a broad cultural difference from Hollywood — where actors regularly take up political causes and criticize the government.
“In America, (President Donald) Trump cannot use the government machinery to go after actors who disagree with him, but here, that fear is very much there,” film critic and journalist Rajeev Masand told Reuters.
Modi has regularly appeared alongside actors and film industry figures at public events. The industry has, in turn, produced films that some critics have said approached political endorsements.
Three movies have appeared this year with lead actors in prime ministerial roles, including a biopic titled “PM Narendra Modi.”
Actress Sayani Gupta — who appeared with Shah Rukh Khan in his 2015 film “Fan” — last week retweeted a selfie that popular young actors including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took with Modi at an event. She added the message: “The time has come to speak up guys.” A representative for Ranveer Singh said he was not available for comment while Bhatt’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond.
For protesters, especially those at Jamia Millia University in New Delhi, where Shah Rukh Khan was enrolled in his youth, his silence feels like a betrayal.
“Someone like him staying silent is unacceptable,” said literature student Zoya Nadeem Azmi.

Topics: Bollywood Muslims citizenship law

Related

Lifestyle
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is sensational in Saudi label

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes

Updated 24 December 2019
AFP

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes

Updated 24 December 2019
AFP

HONG KONG: Chaos broke out in an upscale Hong Kong mall on Tuesday night as riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters who were marking Christmas Eve with a series of flashmob rallies.
Riot police used pepper spray and batons to beat back angry crowds after plainclothes officers made arrests inside Harbor City, a luxury mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of the city’s busiest shopping districts.
Hong Kong’s many malls have become regular protest venues as the city convulses from more than six months of increasingly violent rallies pushing for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.
The last month has seen a comparative lull in street violence.
But posts on online forums used by more hard-line protesters have called for pop-up demonstrations over the Christmas and New Year period targeting shopping districts.
Hundreds of black-clad protesters gathered in Harbor City on Tuesday evening, chanting slogans.
Tensions soon rose when a group of plainclothes police were discovered and surrounded within the sprawling shopping center, an AFP reporter on the scene said.
The plainclothes officers made multiple arrests as the crowds threw objects and heckled them.
Riot police quickly arrived at the scene, one aiming a shotgun at protesters as shops quickly shuttered.
Flashmob rallies formed in at least three other locations on Tuesday night with riot police trying to disperse crowds shouting chants and heckling officers.
A former British colony with a sizeable Christian population, Hong Kong is having a distinctly muted Christmas this year.
Swathes of the population are seething against Beijing’s rule and the semi-autonomous city’s local government.
The months of protest have helped tipped a financial hub already battered by the trade war into recession and sparked intense political polarization.
Christmas Eve is usually a major night for retailers and bars, with key districts pedestrianized.
But police said they would not close roads to traffic this year fearing protesters might use the opportunity to gather.
Hong Kong’s protests were initially sparked by a now-abandoned attempt to allow extraditions to the authoritarian mainland.
They have since morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing’s rule, with spiralling fears that the city is losing some of its unique liberties.
Local leader Carrie Lam eventually scrapped the extradition bill but both she and Beijing have refused any further concessions.
Among the demands being made by protesters is an inquiry into the police, an amnesty for the more than 6,000 people arrested and the right to elect Hong Kong’s leader.
The fall-off in violence came after hundreds of hardcore protesters were arrested during a campus siege — and after the pro-democracy camp won a landslide in local elections — last month.
That has given city leaders and police some breathing room. But public anger remains palpable.
Earlier this month a huge crowd of some 800,000 people marched peacefully.
The same group behind that rally have applied for permission to hold a similar march on New Year’s Day.
Nonetheless Beijing has thrown is weight behind Lam and dismissed the movement’s grievances.

Topics: Hong Kong

Latest updates

Iraqi parliament approves new election law, deadlock over PM remains
Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes
Director urges Bollywood stars to break silence over citizenship law, violence
Kuwait’s KPC to introduce new pricing mechanism for its crude oil
Time to blush: Looking back on the decade’s best and most awkward makeup trends

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.