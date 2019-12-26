You are here

Oman’s India envoy says new maritime pact ‘far-reaching’

Oman will allow New Delhi and its navy access to its Duqm port, about 550 km south of the capital Muscat. (Supplied)
Updated 26 December 2019
Sanjay Kumar

  • India is among Oman’s top trading partners with bilateral trade reaching $6 billion in 2018-19
NEW DELHI: Oman’s ambassador to India said on Wednesday that a bilateral maritime pact would have a “far-reaching impact” on stability in the Arabian Gulf.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, enables India to expand its footprint in the western Indian Ocean, the Arabian Gulf and East Africa.

Oman will allow New Delhi and its navy access to its Duqm port, about 550 km south of the capital Muscat. In the special economic zone at Duqm Sebacic Oman, an Indo-Oman joint venture, is planning to set up a $1.2 billion project, the largest sebacic acid plant in the Middle East.

India is among Oman’s top trading partners with bilateral trade reaching $6 billion in 2018-19. It was the second largest importer of crude oil from Oman last year and more than 800,000 Indians live in Oman, sending back over $3 billion annually in remittances.

“On the one hand it enables New Delhi to expand its economic and security footprint ... on the other hand it will have a far reaching impact on stability in the Arabian Gulf and India’s interests in the region,” Ambassador Sheikh Hamad bin Saif Al-Rawahi told Arab News.

“India and Oman’s relationship has grown over the decades and become more significant at a time when global trade and food security are paramount which requires that neighbors join efforts to enhance security.” 

Oman’s initiative to strengthen cooperation with India during the recent visit of Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to the sultanate could be seen as part of its efforts to diversify security partnerships, he added.

India’s Foreign Ministry said that Jaishankar’s visit was “in pursuit of India’s objective of enhanced engagement with the Gulf region which is in India’s extended neighborhood.”

Former ambassadors and foreign policy experts said the maritime pact would institutionalize long-standing bilateral cooperation.

“During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Oman in 2018 they agreed to work closely on the Duqm facilities,” Anil Trigunayat told Arab News. “The Gulf countries are important for India’s overall security architecture, therefore developing closer ties with Oman is good for the overarching security of India.”

Anil Wadhwa, a former Indian ambassador to Oman, said the strategic significance of the agreement lay in the turnaround facility for the ship, allowing the Indian vessel room to maneuver. 

Prof. Sujata Aishwarya, from the New Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia University, said India was asserting itself in a region it considered to be of great strategic interest in the same way that China was strengthening its maritime Silk Route through infrastructure projects and economic partnerships.

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will decline any invitation to visit the White House, the presidential palace in Manila announced on Friday.

“If I remember correctly, he (Duterte) said he would respond to the letter (of) invitation and decline it,” the president’s spokesperson, Salvador Panelo, said at a press briefing.

US President Donald Trump signed the US Fiscal Year 2020 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Act on August 2. The act contains a provision that could result in a ban on Philippine government officials involved in the imprisonment of opposition Senator Leila de Lima entering the US. Panelo insisted Duterte’s refusal to visit the US is not linked to the act.

“Repeatedly, many times, every time we talk that’s what he says,” Panelo said. “From the very beginning, even during the campaign, he already said that.”

Trump first invited Duterte to the White House during a phone call between the two leaders in 2017. But after a US lawmaker condemned his controversial war on drugs, the Philippine leader rejected the invitation and vowed never to visit “lousy” America.

Meanwhile, Panelo also announced that Duterte had issued a directive that the two American senators who pushed the provision to deny Filipino officials involved in the imprisonment of de Lima entry to the US would not be allowed to enter the Philippines.

“The Philippines is immediately ordering the Bureau of Immigration to deny US Senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy — the imperious, uninformed and gullible American legislators who introduced the subject provision in the 2020 budget — entry to the Philippines,” Panelo said.

He also said claims that de Lima was wrongfully imprisoned — and any travel restrictions resulting from those claims — made no sense, as the Filipino senator is currently “detained pending trial.”

De Lima — a vocal critic of Duterte and his war on drugs —has been detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters, Camp Crame, since 2017 on drug charges, which she has vehemently denied.

