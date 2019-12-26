You are here

  • Home
  • Eat, pay, love: Jeddah boutique nurtures local brands and customer experience

Eat, pay, love: Jeddah boutique nurtures local brands and customer experience

The Saudi entrepreneur behind Homegrown nearly took a different path, but then Tamara Abualkhadra had been inspired by friends to grow the business with more than 100 brands under its roof. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cpqwa

Updated 26 December 2019
Mariam Nihal

Eat, pay, love: Jeddah boutique nurtures local brands and customer experience

  • Homegrown is more than just a traditional lifestyle store; it’s a place that gives everyone a sense of community
Updated 26 December 2019
Mariam Nihal

RIYADH: Homegrown, a Jeddah-based boutique featuring local and regional brands, celebrated the winter season with food, festivities and live music.

The store, which was launched in 2014, gives entrepreneurs and sole traders a chance to showcase and sell their products without having to organize and foot the bill for their own retail space.
What started as a project with a dozen or so brands has blossomed into a business with more than 100 under its roof.
But the woman behind Homegrown, Saudi entrepreneur Tamara Abualkhadra, nearly took a different path. She had dreams of working at the UN and studied politics as an undergraduate.
“I moved to a boarding school when I was 13, prior to which I only spent seven years in Saudi Arabia,” she told Arab News at the store’s “Winter Wonderland” event on Monday. “Initially I had studied politics even though I had always loved the creative industry, which was sort of frowned upon at that time. The switch happened when I took a year off and studied fashion courses at the London College of Fashion and Central Saint Martins. I also joined a program at Imperial College in London to study management. Within that I was able to choose projects that were fashion-based. I started working with fashion stores where I learnt a lot and loved every second of it. But I knew there was something missing and I wanted more.”
She was offered a job at the multinational Procter and Gamble upon returning to the Kingdom, but felt there was a creative aspect missing. At the time her friend Rasha Zahid had opened The Store, a concept shop, and needed help with a vacant floor in the building. “That’s where Homegrown was born,” said Abualkhadra.

FASTFACT

The store, which was launched in 2014, gives entrepreneurs and sole traders a chance to showcase and sell their products without having to organize and foot the bill for their own retail space.

“My friend and I had an idea to rent out the space to new local designers who were popping up on Instagram and didn’t have a space. It was a platform that helped businesses just growing out of their homes to flourish. Unfortunately she moved to Dubai, so it was all left to me. When The Store shut down, I honestly didn’t want to go through the bureaucratic process it takes to set up a new place, but the designers pushed me to keep the space saying ‘we don’t have anywhere to go and we don’t want to settle with any other place,’ so I eventually gave in and did it.”
Homegrown has expanded to sell beauty products, food, coffee, fashion accessories, homeware and stationery. “Even though I did everything on my own I had the support of my team — like Hala Sabbagh who has been with me since day one — and I also had the support of great friends and designers. The new and bigger venue also gave our designers the freedom to develop and personalize their space.”
Abukhadra’s vision is to take Homegrown beyond a traditional lifestyle store.
“It’s not a place you come, shop and leave. We have an area that serves coffee and food where you can chill and enjoy the vibe. I feel like it gives us a chance to come together and grow as a community as some of the designers know each other, or their customers are their friends. I plan to develop the space by adding more attention to art, pop-up events and hopefully workshops and talks by local talent that can inspire the youth. We want it to be more interactive, something that also helps us give back to the community,” she said.
The Homegrown team wants to encourage originality, and for designers to move away from “copycat culture.”
“When it comes to new brands, we look for product quality and a strong identity,” Abualkhadra said.

Topics: WINTER WONDERLAND

Related

Corporate News
Wonderful winter at Four Seasons Hotel Baku
Saudi Arabia
All-female Saudi tourist group explores wonders of Tabuk

KSRelief and migration body sign Somalia nutrition deal

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of KSRelief, signed the agreement in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
SPA

KSRelief and migration body sign Somalia nutrition deal

  • The campaign, which is provided by KSRelief with the aim of treating patients with heart diseases and providing them with the necessary medical care
Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Affairs (KSRelief) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have signed a joint agreement for a nutrition project in Somalia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The joint agreement, covering Gedo and Lower Juba, costs $1.68 million and benefits 234,310 people.
KSRelief tweeted that the agreement’s objectives include improving the ability to determine families’ living conditions, referring malnourished children to outpatient clinics, purchasing and supplying nutrition materials to treatment centers, and providing training and counseling to 100 health and nutrition staff.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of KSRelief, signed the agreement in Riyadh.
In a separate development the agency’s voluntary medical team carried out 18 surgical operations in Sudan, including two open-heart surgeries for adults and 16 heart catheterization procedures.
Thursday was the fifth day of the voluntary medical campaign.
The campaign, which is provided by KSRelief with the aim of treating patients with heart diseases and providing them with the necessary medical care, comes as an extension to humanitarian efforts from the Kingdom in needy countries.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief organizes recreational trip for Yemeni children

Latest updates

KSRelief and migration body sign Somalia nutrition deal
Agreement signed to develop Saudi Arabia’s endowment sector
4 historical graves discovered in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Maala cemetery
Iran-backed groups accuse Iraqi president of caving to US
Omar Khairat takes to the stage at AlUla for the Winter Tantora Festival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.