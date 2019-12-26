You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan official: Suicide bombing kills 6 troops in the north

Afghan official: Suicide bombing kills 6 troops in the north

The Taliban now control or hold sway over practically half of Afghanistan but continue to stage near-daily attacks targeting Afghan and US forces. (AFP)
Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
AP

Afghan official: Suicide bombing kills 6 troops in the north

  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Balkh province, the ministry statement said
  • The Taliban have been active in Balk in recent days
Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: A powerful suicide car bombing targeted an Afghan army compound in the country’s north on Thursday morning, killing six Afghan soldiers, the defense ministry said, blaming the Taliban for the attack.
Shortly after the bomber detonated the car laden with explosives, a group of insurgents stormed into the compound, setting of a shootout with Afghan forces.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Balkh province, the ministry statement said. Three Afghan soldiers were also wounded in the explosion and the ensuing “terrorist attack,” it said.
The provincial governor’s spokesman, Munir Farhad, said fighting inside the compound continued for hours before the attackers were repelled.
The Taliban have been active in Balk in recent days. They targeted an army checkpoint in the province’s district of Dawlat Abad on Tuesday, killing at least seven Afghan soldiers and wounding six other members of the security forces — three soldiers and three intelligence agents. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for that attack, saying also that the insurgents captured four Afghan troops and seized weapons and ammunition form the checkpoint.
The Taliban now control or hold sway over practically half of Afghanistan but continue to stage near-daily attacks targeting Afghan and US forces, as well as government officials — even as they hold peace talks with a US envoy tasked with negotiating an end to the 18-year conflict, America’s longest war. Scores of Afghan civilians are also killed in the crossfire or by roadside bombs planted by militants.

Japan hangs Chinese man over murder of family of four

Updated 44 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Japan hangs Chinese man over murder of family of four

  • The victims’ bodies were found dumped in Hakata Bay in Fukuoka, handcuffed and weighted down
  • The execution is the second this year after Japan hanged two men convicted of murder in August
Updated 44 min 45 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Japan on Thursday hanged a Chinese man convicted of the murder of a family of four whose bodies were found handcuffed and weighted down with dumbbells in a bay, the justice minister said.

Masako Mori said she ordered the execution of Wei Wei “after careful consideration,” over robbery and multiple murders carried out with two other students in 2003.

Wei, a 40-year-old former language student in Japan, had pleaded guilty to the four murder counts but had contended he was not a central figure in the case.

The trio, reportedly allured by money, robbed the home of Japanese businessman Shinjiro Matsumoto, 41, in southwestern city of Fukuoka in June 2003 and strangled him with a tie.

His 40-year-old wife Chika was drowned in a bathtub and the children strangled or smothered.

The victims’ bodies were found dumped in Hakata Bay in Fukuoka, handcuffed and weighted down.

The other two suspects fled to China but were arrested there.

According to the Asahi Shimbun daily, the first execution of a foreigner since the ministry began announcing the names of those executed was in 2009.

A Chinese man was hanged for killing three Chinese whom he lived with near Tokyo and for injuring three, the Asahi said.

The execution is the second this year after Japan hanged two men convicted of murder in August.

With more than 100 inmates on death row, Japan is one of few developed nations to retain the death penalty, and public support for it remains high despite international criticism, including from rights groups.

Topics: Japan China

Latest updates

Afghan official: Suicide bombing kills 6 troops in the north
Middle East Music Event brings alternative Arab artists together in Cairo
Israel hits Gaza with air strikes after ‘rocket fire’
Japan hangs Chinese man over murder of family of four
Kashmir border shooting kills 2 Pakistani, an Indian soldier

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.