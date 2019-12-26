You are here

  • Home
  • Organizers say Gaza protests to be scaled back in March

Organizers say Gaza protests to be scaled back in March

A Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel, Organizers of the weekly Palestinian demonstrations along the Gaza Strip’s frontier with Israel say they will significantly scale down the gatherings in 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rpqa3

Updated 26 December 2019
AP

Organizers say Gaza protests to be scaled back in March

  • Israel has said it was defending its border against attacks and infiltration attempts
Updated 26 December 2019
AP

GAZA CITY: The organizers of the weekly Palestinian demonstrations along the Gaza Strip’s frontier with Israel said Thursday that they will significantly scale down the gatherings early next year.

The announcement by the organizing committee of Gaza’s Great March of Return is the latest sign that Gaza’s Hamas rulers are trying to maintain calm in hopes of strengthening unofficial “understandings” with Israel that would ease a crippling 12-year blockade of the coastal territory.

The committee said the demonstrations will only take place once a month, beginning in March, the second anniversary of the protests.

The demonstrations were initially launched as a grassroots effort to draw attention to difficult living conditions in Gaza and to call for the return of Palestinian refugees to long-lost homes in what is now Israel. Some 80% of Gaza’s 2 million people are refugees or descendants of refugees who either fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel’s establishment in 1948.

But Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel’s existence, quickly took control of the protests, turning them into heated confrontations with Israeli troops as young men tried to cut through the border fence, burned tires and threw stones and firebombs toward the soldiers.

Israeli fire has killed some 215 Palestinians, most of them unarmed, including 47 people under the age of 18 and two women, according to the Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights. Hundreds of others have been seriously wounded in the demonstrations.

Israel has said it was defending its border against attacks and infiltration attempts. But Palestinians and international human rights groups have accused the Israelis of using excessive force.

An Israeli-Egyptian blockade, imposed after Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, has ravaged Gaza’s economy.

With little to show from the protests, Hamas has begun to tone them down as Egyptian, Qatari and UN mediators try to broker a cease-fire agreement that would ease the blockade. Israel has said any progress would depend on a halt to the protests, as well as frequent rocket fire out of Gaza.

Late Wednesday, a rocket attack believed to have been launched by the radical Islamic Jihad militant group forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu off the stage during a campaign stop in southern Israel. Israel responded by bombing a series of Hamas targets. Israel says it holds Hamas responsible for all fire out of Gaza, even rockets launched by rival militant groups.

Thursday’s announcement appeared to be an attempt by Hamas to restore calm.

Topics: Gaza

Related

Middle-East
Gaza militants fire rocket toward Israel, drawing airstrikes
Middle-East
Israel hits Gaza with air strikes after ‘rocket fire’

Two Iran prisoners begin hunger strike, supporters say

Updated 26 December 2019
Reuters

Two Iran prisoners begin hunger strike, supporters say

  • Iran has stepped up detentions of foreign and dual nationals
Updated 26 December 2019
Reuters
PARIS: Two foreign academics detained in Iran have begun a hunger strike in protest against their incarceration, according to a letter published by their supporters.
Franco-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah and British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert said in the letter dated Dec. 24 they had begun refusing food and water at the Evin prison in Tehran where they are being held.
The women's protest was also announced in a tweet by the international research institute at France's Sciences Po school, where Adelkhah is employed as a senior research fellow.
"CERI confirms the hunger strike begun by Fariba Adelkhah and her co-detainee Kylie Moore-Gilbert," the institute said on Wednesday.
Iran has stepped up detentions of foreign and dual nationals amid a protracted standoff with Western powers, after the United States withdrew from an international agreement to curb Iranian nuclear activities and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, has been detained for more than a year. British and Australian media have reported that she has been sentenced to 10 years in jail by Iranian authorities.
Adelkhah was arrested by Iran's Revolutionary Guard this year and accused of spying.
In their letter, the academics said they had been "subjected to psychological torture and numerous violations of our basic human rights", without elaborating.
Iran has rebuffed French President Emmanuel Macron's demands that it release Adelkah and Roland Marchal, her Sciences Po colleague who was also arrested in October.
Topics: Iran hunger strike prisoners

Latest updates

’Ring of fire’ eclipse wows across Asia
Arab singer Aziza Jalal returns to stage at Winter at Tantora
71 migrants intercepted in English Channel: authorities
Turkey detains 20 Daesh suspects: police
On day 22, French transport strike heads for record

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.