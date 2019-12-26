You are here

More India protests as Hindu hardliners flex muscles

Indians participate in protest rally against the Citizen Amendment Act in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP)
A man wearing a Santa Claus costume gives hats to kids during a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, December 25, 2019. (Reuters)
Journalists participate in a protest against attacks on fraternity members while covering protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP)
A man reacts during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, December 26, 2019. (Reuters)
AFP

More India protests as Hindu hardliners flex muscles

  • Modi denies accusations that the law is part of a master plan to reshape India as a purely Hindu nation
  • It has stoked fears at home and abroad, including in Washington and at the UN rights office, about the marginalisation of India's 200 million Muslims
AFP

NEW DELHI: Indians took to the streets again on Thursday in yet more protests against a citizenship law, a day after pro-government Hindu hardliners staged a show of force complete with horses, drums and batons.
Two weeks of at times violent demonstrations have killed at least 27 people as anti-government protesters have vented their anger nationwide in the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he stormed to power in 2014.
Modi denies accusations that the law, which eases naturalisation procedures for non-Muslim minorities from three nations, is part of a master plan to reshape India as a purely Hindu nation.
But coupled with plans for a national register of citizens, it has stoked fears at home and abroad, including in Washington and at the UN rights office, about the marginalisation of India's 200 million Muslims.
On Wednesday several thousand baton-wielding volunteers from a Hindu hardline group - of which Modi is a lifelong member - held a rally in the southern city of Hyderabad, in a show of support for the government.
Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a militaristic group that has long espoused "Hindutva" or Hindu hegemony, marched through the streets beating drums and blowing horns.
The parade, organised before the protests began, saw volunteers ride horses, sing songs, and perform group exercises using lathis - bamboo batons deployed by Indian riot police.
The protests against the citizenship law meanwhile show no signs of going away, although in recent days numbers have been smaller.
Around 2,500 people rallied against the government in the financial capital Mumbai on Thursday, police told AFP, with demonstrators waving flags and carrying banners calling for a boycott of the citizenship law.
Protesters also took to the streets in the eastern city of Kolkata while hundreds of Muslim women demonstrated in the southern state of Karnataka where two people were shot dead by police in protests last week.
While many of the protests have been peaceful, demonstrations have sometimes turned violent with police also accused of a disproportionate response.
In India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh - where 19 people have been killed - the authorities have arrested thousands and sought damages from more than 100 people accused of rioting and destroying public property.
Around 130 people have been ordered to pay nearly 5 million rupees ($70,000) within a week, with officials warning that their properties will be confiscated and auctioned to recover the amount if necessary.
Authorities were bracing for further protests on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, home to a large Islamic minority, and in parts of New Delhi following Muslim prayers.
Mobile internet, which was cut across large parts of Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere last week, has been restored, although the cities of Agra - home to the Taj Mahal - and Bulandshahr remain offline.

Topics: hindu BJP Indian Prime Minister Modi

China aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait again

Updated 26 December 2019
AFP

China aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait again

  • Shandong, China’s first domestically built carrier, and accompanying ships traversed the strait separating China from self-ruled Taiwan
  • China still sees Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary
Updated 26 December 2019
AFP

TAIPEI: A newly commissioned Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait for a second time Thursday, Taipei’s defense ministry said, just weeks before the island goes to polls to elect a new president.
The ministry said it was fully monitoring the Shandong, China’s first domestically built carrier, and accompanying ships as they traversed the strait separating China from self-ruled Taiwan.
Taiwan’s presidential office said in a statement that China had an “international responsibility” to contribute to cross-strait and regional peace and welfare.
Last month Beijing confirmed it had sent the new carrier through the strait as part of routine training, sparking concerns from Washington’s de facto embassy in Taiwan.
At the time, foreign minister Joseph Wu accused China of attempting to intervene in Taiwan’s elections, saying “voters won’t be intimidated.”
The sail-bys come ahead of Taiwan’s January 11 presidential elections, with Beijing-skeptic President Tsai Ing-wen seeking a second term against a challenger who favors warmer ties with China.
Beijing has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since Tsai came to power in 2016, as her government refuses to acknowledge that the democratic island is part of “one China.”
Tsai — who has voiced support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement — has described the elections as a fight for Taiwan’s freedom and democracy.
China still sees Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.
Beijing announced earlier this month that the Shandong had officially entered service.
Its only other carrier — the Liaoning — has passed through the Taiwan Strait several times in recent years, most recently in June.
US navy ships periodically conduct “freedom of navigation” operations in the Taiwan Strait, while Canadian and French ships have also sailed through the waterway this year.
China views any ships passing through the strait as a breach of its territorial sovereignty — while the US and many other nations see the route as international space.

Topics: Defense China Taiwan Shandong

