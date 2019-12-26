You are here

‘Ring of fire’ eclipse wows across Asia

The moon moves in front of the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse as seen from Balut Island, Saraggani province in the southern island of Mindanao on December 26, 2019. (AFP)
The surface of the sun is seen as the moon moves in front of it in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse, as seen from Wan Twin in central Myanmar on December 26, 2019. (AFP)
The moon moves in front of the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse as seen from Tanjung Piai, Malaysia on December 26, 2019. (AFP)
A girl uses solar filter glasses to watch the moon as it moves in front of the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse in Tanjung Piai, Malaysia on December 26, 2019. (AFP)
The moon moves in front of the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse as seen from Balut Island, Saraggani province in the southern island of Mindanao on December 26, 2019. (AFP)
An annular solar eclipse is seen though safety glass from Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, Thursday, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. People along a swath of southern Asia gazed at the sky in marvel on Thursday at a "ring of fire" solar eclipse. (AP)
Visitors use solar filter glasses to watch the moon as it moves in front of the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse in Tanjung Piai, Malaysia on December 26, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 27 December 2019
AFP

  • Annular eclipses occur when the Moon is not close enough to the Earth to completely obscure the Sun
  • While these types of eclipses occur every year or two, they are only visible from a narrow band of Earth each time
SINGAPORE: Skywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore were treated to a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse Thursday.
Annular eclipses occur when the Moon is not close enough to the Earth to completely obscure the Sun, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.
While these types of eclipses occur every year or two, they are only visible from a narrow band of Earth each time and it can be decades before the same pattern is repeated.
Depending on weather conditions, this year’s astronomical phenomenon was set to be visible from the Middle East across southern India and Southeast Asia before ending over the northern Pacific.
Hundreds of amateur astronomers and photographers set up by Singapore’s harbor for what some described as a “once in a lifetime” event.

“The next one will happen in about 40 years I think,” said Jason Teng, 37, who took the day off work to photograph the eclipse.
The amateur astronomer used a special solar filter on his telescope as there is no safe period to observe an annular solar eclipse.
Alexander Alin 45, a geophysicist from Germany, travels around the world following eclipses.
“It’s only two minutes, but it’s so intense that you talk about it with your friends, family for the next month,” Alin said.
In southern India, people gathered on the beaches in Tamil Nadu to watch the event.
The eclipse even affected cricket, with play delayed by two hours in a first-class match between Mumbai and Rajkot.
The eastern state of Odisha declared a public holiday, with all government offices, courts, schools and colleges closed.
But in New Delhi, cloud and pollution blocked the view and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his disappointment, although only a partial eclipse would have been visible that far north.
“Like many Indians I was enthusiastic about solareclipse2019,” Modi said.
“Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream.”
In Indonesia, hundreds of people gathered outside Jakarta Planetarium to watch the event using protective glasses supplied by the planetarium, hoping for clear skies at the time of maximum eclipse.
“I could see the eclipse this morning and now am very excited to see the peak though now it is cloudy,” said Chandra Ayu Dewi, 39, who arrived at 7:00 am with her children.
Outside the narrow band where the “Ring of fire” effect can be observed, skywatchers would see a partial solar eclipse.
The next annualar eclipse in June 2020 will be visible to a narrow band from Africa to northern Asia.
The following one in June 2021 will only be seen in the Arctic and parts of Canada, Greenland and the remote Russian far east.

Los Angeles prosecutors reviewing 8 cases against Weinstein

In this Dec. 6, 2019 file photo Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for a bail hearing in New York. (AP)
Updated 27 December 2019
AP

Los Angeles prosecutors reviewing 8 cases against Weinstein

  • Dozens of women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o and Ashley Judd, have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment
Updated 27 December 2019
AP

LOS ANGELES: Prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing eight cases accusing disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, an official said Thursday.
The Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments each brought four investigations to prosecutors, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
The office will decide whether to move forward with prosecution. No charges have been filed, Santiago said. He did not know details about the allegations or when the cases were presented to prosecutors.
Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s publicist, said he had “nothing to add right now” in an email to The Associated Press.
District Attorney Jackie Lacey created a task force more than two years ago to handle the surge in sexual misconduct allegations against entertainment figures after the accusations against Weinstein launched the #MeToo movement. He has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex.
No charges have been filed against 22 men — including Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey, director James Toback and former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves — who were the focus of the task force’s investigations. All of them have denied wrongdoing.
Charges have already been rejected for most, mainly because the statute of limitations had expired or there was insufficient evidence.
Dozens of women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o and Ashley Judd, have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, while actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan and others have accused the Oscar winner of raping them.
Weinstein is scheduled to stand trial Jan. 6 in New York on charges he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual activity was consensual.
A tentative global settlement reached this month would split $25 million among more than two dozen of Weinstein’s accusers. The deal wouldn’t require him to pay anything out of his own pocket and he wouldn’t have to admit wrongdoing.
Last week, a former model who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 16 filed a new lawsuit, saying the tentative settlement wasn’t “fair or just.” Kaja Sokola sued under New York’s Child Victims Act, which gives people a one-year window to sue over sexual abuse that they say they endured as children.
Beginning Jan. 1, California will suspend for three years the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault but the women gave their permission.
 

