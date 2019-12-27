You are here

Indonesian woman killed by crocodile, another missing

This year at least four people have died after crocodile attacks, according to data from the local rescue agency. (File/AFP)
  • The two rivers were the incidents happened are connected and only 20km apart
  • The second victim was washing clothes in the river with her daughter when she was attacked
KENDARI, Indonesia: A woman was killed by a crocodile, and another remains missing, after the fifth fatal attack in an Indonesian province this year, disaster mitigation agency officials said Friday.
The two separate incidents took place in neighboring rivers in North Konawe regency, Southeast Sulawesi province, on Thursday and Friday.
The local disaster mitigation agency said a woman was attacked by a crocodile on Thursday evening, and her body was found later that day in Lalindu river.
On Friday the agency was called again after another woman was mauled by a crocodile in Lasolo river.
The two waterways are connected and are only 20 kilometers apart.
The head of emergency division at North Konawe Disaster mitigation agency, Djasmidin, who goes by one name like many other Indonesians, said on Friday a rescue team was searching the Lasolo river to find the second woman.
“Yes, there was another attack on Friday and we are still searching for the victim,” Djasmidin said.
On Thursday, 48-year-old Nurgaya, who goes by one name, was found roughly two kilometers from where she was attacked.
She had been washing clothes in the river with her daughter, who rushed to the rescue agency office to report the attack, Djasmidin said.
The identity of the second victim has not been confirmed, as teams continue to search.
This year at least four people have died after crocodile attacks, according to data from the local rescue agency.

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police arrested 336 people during the Christmas holiday as the city’s protest movement continues to simmer, an official said Friday.
Chief police spokesman Kwok Ka-chuen told reporters that those detained between Monday and Thursday included 92 women and minors as young as 12.
The arrests bring the number of people detained over the course of the protests to nearly 7,000, with a large proportion of student age.
Protesters, some donning Santa Claus hats, battled police over the holiday as the more than 6-month-long demonstrations look set to continue into the new year.
Kwok condemned what he called attacks on ordinary citizens at shopping centers and restaurants and vandalism of public infrastructure including subway stations, banks and the electrical grid.
“Their scheme is to silence those who hold dissenting views and to terrorize the public. Whoever disagrees with their violence will be met with violence,” Kwok told reporters.
Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows in shopping areas, while police responded with tear gas and arrests.
The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of dissipating following an overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.
The Christmas disruptions also raise concerns for the New Year holidays to follow and the longer Lunar New Year vacation in late January, a time that has led to violence and unrest in Hong Kong in the past.

