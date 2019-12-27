Indonesian woman killed by crocodile, another missing

KENDARI, Indonesia: A woman was killed by a crocodile, and another remains missing, after the fifth fatal attack in an Indonesian province this year, disaster mitigation agency officials said Friday.

The two separate incidents took place in neighboring rivers in North Konawe regency, Southeast Sulawesi province, on Thursday and Friday.

The local disaster mitigation agency said a woman was attacked by a crocodile on Thursday evening, and her body was found later that day in Lalindu river.

On Friday the agency was called again after another woman was mauled by a crocodile in Lasolo river.

The two waterways are connected and are only 20 kilometers apart.

The head of emergency division at North Konawe Disaster mitigation agency, Djasmidin, who goes by one name like many other Indonesians, said on Friday a rescue team was searching the Lasolo river to find the second woman.

“Yes, there was another attack on Friday and we are still searching for the victim,” Djasmidin said.

On Thursday, 48-year-old Nurgaya, who goes by one name, was found roughly two kilometers from where she was attacked.

She had been washing clothes in the river with her daughter, who rushed to the rescue agency office to report the attack, Djasmidin said.

The identity of the second victim has not been confirmed, as teams continue to search.

This year at least four people have died after crocodile attacks, according to data from the local rescue agency.