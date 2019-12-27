You are here

  • Home
  • Newseum hailed free press, but got beaten by free museums

Newseum hailed free press, but got beaten by free museums

In this Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, photo, people visit the Newseum, in Washington. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4n4md

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Newseum hailed free press, but got beaten by free museums

  • After years of financial difficulties, the Newseum will close its doors Tuesday
  • The building was sold for $372.5 million to Johns Hopkins University
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: In 2008, the Newseum — a private museum dedicated to exploring modern history as told through the eyes of journalists — opened on prime Washington real estate.
Sitting almost equidistant between the White House and the Capitol on Pennsylvania Avenue, the glass-walled building became instantly recognizable for its multi-story exterior rendition of the First Amendment.
Eleven years later that experiment is coming to an end. After years of financial difficulties, the Newseum will close its doors Tuesday.
“We’re proud of how we did our storytelling,” said Sonya Gavankar, the outgoing director of public relations. “We changed the model of how museums did their work.”
The building was sold for $372.5 million to Johns Hopkins University, which intends to consolidate its scattered Washington-based graduate studies programs under one roof.
Gavankar attributed the failure to a “mosaic of factors” but one of them was certainly unfortunate timing. The opening coincided with the 2008 economic recession, which hit newspapers particularly hard and caused mass layoffs and closures across the industry.
She also acknowledged that the Newseum’s status as a for-pay private institution was a harder sell in a city full of free museums. A Newseum ticket costs $25 for adults, and the building is right across the street from the National Gallery of Art and within blocks of multiple Smithsonian museums.
“Competing with free institutions in Washington was difficult,” Gavankar said.
Another problem, organizers said, is that the Newseum struggled to attract local residents, instead depending on a steady diet of tourists and local school groups. Actual Washington-area residents, who do frequent the Smithsonian and elsewhere, mostly came on school trips and rarely returned as adults.
Claire Myers fits that profile. The D.C. resident recalls coming to the Newseum in high school in a senior-year class trip. She only returned in late December for a final visit because she heard it was closing at the end of the year.
“I do think part of the reason was because it’s a paid museum,” she said. “Why go out of my way to do this when I could just go to any other free museum?”
The $25 price tag, Myers said, creates a pressure to set aside the whole day and take in every exhibit, whereas at one of the free Smithsonian museums, she knows she can come back another time to catch whatever she missed. But Myers said she was deeply impressed by the exhibits, particularly the Newseum’s signature gallery of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs.
“I do wish it wasn’t going away,” she said.
The museum’s focus evolved over the years, showcasing not just journalism and historic events, but all manner of free speech and civil rights issues and some whimsical quirks along the edges. Exhibits during the Newseum’s final days included an exploration of the cultural and political influence of Jon Stewart and “The Daily Show,” a look at the history of the struggle for LGBTQ rights and a display depicting the history of presidential dogs.
Gavankar said the Freedom Forum, which originally maintained the Newseum in northern Virginia for years, would continue its mission in different forms. The educational foundation maintains a pair of exhibits on the Berlin Wall in both Reagan and Dulles airports. Next year, those displays will be replaced by exhibits on the women’s suffrage movement. The current Rise Up! exhibit on LGBTQ rights will move to a new long-term home in the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

Topics: Newseum museums

Related

Moroccan YouTuber sentenced to prison, journalist detained

Updated 27 December 2019
AP

Moroccan YouTuber sentenced to prison, journalist detained

  • A court in Settat handed a four-year prison sentence to Mohammed Bekkaki for referring to Moroccans as donkeys
  • Journalist and activist Omar Radi was detained in Casablanca and charged with insulting a judge
Updated 27 December 2019
AP

RABAT, Morocco: Moroccan authorities have sentenced a Youtuber who criticized the king to prison, and detained a journalist-activist who defended anti-government protesters in a tweet.
Freedom of speech advocates say the moves Thursday reflect growing pressure against those who use social networks to express anger at economic and social problems.
A court in Settat handed a four-year prison sentence to Mohammed Bekkaki for referring to Moroccans as donkeys and criticizing King Mohammed VI, in a video posted on YouTube in November. The royal family is widely revered in Morocco, and criticizing the king is a criminal offense.
Also Thursday, journalist and activist Omar Radi was detained in Casablanca and charged with insulting a judge. Radi’s arrest was prompted by a tweet six months ago criticizing a Moroccan court’s decision to hand maximum prison sentences to leaders of mass demonstrations in the poverty-stricken northern Rif region.
The Casablanca court refused to grant Radi bail pending the next hearing Jan. 2, said activist Khalid El Bekkari, who was in the court when Radi was charged. If convicted, Radi could face up to a year in prison and a €500 ($555) fine. It was unclear why the arrest occurred so long after the original tweet.
Radi was also part of Arab Spring protests in Morocco in 2011 that pushed against corruption and abuse of power and limits on free speech, and he has continued to defend human rights since then.
Morocco, long known for its stability in the Arab world, adopted constitutional reforms in response to the Arab Spring, but the country is still struggling with poverty, corruption and unemployment.
Freedom of expression is guaranteed in the Moroccan constitution, but with limits. Authorities say some social media users are pushing those limits too far, sometimes for personal gain.
But rights activists say authorities are trying to cover up their inability to solve Morocco’s problems.
“There is a strong escalation against freedom of expression by authorities, shown by the successive arrests and trials of bloggers and social media users to express their anger over the deteriorating social and economic conditions,” the Moroccan Freedom Now association said in a statement after Radi’s arrest.
Last month a rapper known as Gnawi went on trial over a video in which he insulted the police. His supporters viewed his arrest as punishment for another, hugely popular YouTube video that rages against Moroccan powers-that-be and criticizes the country’s widening economic gap.

Topics: Morocco

Latest updates

Newseum hailed free press, but got beaten by free museums
France summons Iranian envoy over ‘intolerable’ detention of academics
Bosnia court sentences ex-Daesh fighter to 4 years in jail
Two police arrested in connection with acid attack on Indonesian graft investigator
Russia: First Avangard hypersonic missiles enter service

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.