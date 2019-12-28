You are here

Iraqi group says 490 protesters killed since October

People light candles for protesters who have been killed in anti-government demonstrations in Tahrir Square, Baghdad. (AP)
  • Iraq's Human Rights Commission says death toll includes 33 activists who were assassinated
  • More than 22,000 have been injured in the demonstrations
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s semi-official Human Rights Commission said Saturday at least 490 protesters have been killed in Baghdad and southern cities in nearly three months of anti-government rallies.
Iraq has been roiled by protests since Oct. 1 in which demonstrators have taken to the streets to decry corruption, poor services and a lack of jobs. They have also called for an end to the political system imposed after the 2003 US-led invasion. The mass uprisings prompted the resignation of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi late last month. The protesters demand an independent candidate to hold the post.
The leaderless protests — the most serious challenge for the ruling class in over a decade — were met with a violent crackdown by security forces. They dispersed crowds with live fire, tear gas and sonic bombs, leading to fatalities.
Faisal Abdullah, a member of the semi-official Human Rights Commission, said the 490 killed include 33 activists “assassinated” in targeted killings. More than 22,000 have been injured.
Abdullah said 56 protesters remain missing after reports they were abducted. Another 12 have been released, he said, quoting data recorded by his group, the Iraqi government and a committee looking into abduction linked to the country’s Interior Ministry.
The Human Rights Commission doesn’t assign blame for the violence.
The United Nations has said it received credible allegations of deliberate killings, abductions and arbitrary detentions carried out by unknown armed men described as ‘militia,’ ‘unknown third parties’ and ‘armed entities.’ “
Iraqi politicians have warned of infiltrators seeking to co-opt and sabotage the largely peaceful movement.

Jordan to receive $300m in development aid from Abu Dhabi fund

Updated 28 December 2019
Arab News

Jordan to receive $300m in development aid from Abu Dhabi fund

  • Abu Dhabi Fund for Development says the aid highlights the strong relations between the UAE and Jordan
  • The move comes following the directives of the Emirates' President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed
Updated 28 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development is to provide $300 million in development aid to Jordan.

The aid highlights the strong relations between the UAE and Jordan, that are based on “brotherhood, mutual interest and respect,” the fund said on Saturday.

"The UAE leadership's decision reaffirms the commitment to standing alongside the brotherly leadership and people of Jordan,” the statement added

The move comes following the directives of the Emirates' President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, with the support of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE and Jordan are close regional allies. In May, Sheikh Mohamed met King Abdullah II in Abu Dhabi where they discussed regional security issues.

