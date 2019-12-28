Iraqi group says 490 protesters killed since October

Jordan to receive $300m in development aid from Abu Dhabi fund

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development is to provide $300 million in development aid to Jordan.

The aid highlights the strong relations between the UAE and Jordan, that are based on “brotherhood, mutual interest and respect,” the fund said on Saturday.

"The UAE leadership's decision reaffirms the commitment to standing alongside the brotherly leadership and people of Jordan,” the statement added

The move comes following the directives of the Emirates' President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, with the support of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE and Jordan are close regional allies. In May, Sheikh Mohamed met King Abdullah II in Abu Dhabi where they discussed regional security issues.