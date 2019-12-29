You are here

  • Home
  • Maestro says honored to perform at AlUla

Maestro says honored to perform at AlUla

Omar Khairat. (Twitter)
Updated 27 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Maestro says honored to perform at AlUla

  • Maraya means reflection or mirror in Arabic, and the hall is built close to Hegra — Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO world heritage site
Updated 27 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Music maestro Omar Khairat said he was honored to be at the second Winter at Tantora festival in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Valley, where he performed a piece he composed specifically for the festival.
Khairat, along with legendary singer Aziza Jalal, made history as the first two artists to perform at the new Maraya concert hall in AlUla, which was unveiled as part of the Winter at Tantora festival.
Khairat said that the inspiration for his piece came during his visit to the first festival.
“I took a helicopter ride with Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah for a tour of AlUla. I saw everything and I was asked how I felt about it and if there was inspiration from this place for a new composition. I said yes, of course, it would be a new piece, and I started working on it,” he added.
“It is an honor to feel that you are wanted, any artist will feel honored for that. I love you all because I know you love my music,” Khairat said.
Khairat said the Maraya hall is much better than the one that was built for last year’s festival, and he believed it was a really professional venue that complements the acoustics for the orchestra.
“The place is forever. The Maraya hall is beautiful,” he added.
Maraya means reflection or mirror in Arabic, and the hall is built close to Hegra — Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO world heritage site.

Topics: Winter at Tantora AlUla UNESCO

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Legendary singer Aziza Jalal dazzles crowds at Saudi Arabia’s Tantora festival
Saudi Arabia
Second Winter at Tantora festival begins in ancient Saudi city of AlUla

Najran governor visits troops on Saudi Arabia’s southern border

Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, governor of Najran, inspects border areas on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 28 December 2019
Arab News

Najran governor visits troops on Saudi Arabia’s southern border

  • Najran is one of the most southerly provinces of Saudi Arabia and shares a border with Yemen
Updated 28 December 2019
Arab News

NAJRAN: Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, governor of Najran, visited the border areas to review strategic projects along the Kingdom’s borders and the operation and control mechanism.
The commander of the Border Guards in the region, Maj. Gen Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Duwaikh, affirmed the determination of the Saudi forces to protect their homeland.
Najran is one of the most southerly provinces of Saudi Arabia and shares a border with Yemen. It has more than a million people with an area equal to that of the US state of Pennsylvania, which is 46,000 sq. miles. In August 2014, a report claimed that a Saudi-French archaeological team has unearthed in Najran what might be considered the oldest inscription in the Arabic alphabet.

Topics: Najran

Related

Saudi Arabia
Historic mud palace still takes pride of place in Najran region
Saudi Arabia
Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, governor of Najran province

Latest updates

Maestro says honored to perform at AlUla
Leicester end Pellegrini’s time at West Ham, Man Utd close on top four
White supremacy’s poster girl
Turkey-backed Syrian rebels being sent to join Libya fighting
Najran governor visits troops on Saudi Arabia’s southern border

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.