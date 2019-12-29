You are here

Iraqi artists pay tribute to dead protesters with sculptures

Updated 29 December 2019

Iraqi activists say the sculptures outside a makeshift workshop in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square is a message to the world. (AP)
Updated 29 December 2019
AP

  • Iraq has been roiled by protests that have left at least 490 people dead
  • None of the art trainees who were presenting their work attended the event and their names withheld
BAGHDAD: The sculptures carved by seven art trainees were lined up outside a makeshift workshop in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square. With them were posters depicting protesters who have been killed in anti-government demonstrations in the past three months.
One sculpture showed a protester with a tear gas canister in his eye. Another showed a volunteer tuk tuk driver next to his three-wheeled vehicle who was killed while evacuating wounded protesters during clashes. A third illustrated a protester’s hand flashing the victory sign and colored by the Iraqi flag.
For Iraqi artist Mahdi Qarnous, 53, the exhibition that was recently inaugurated in Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square — the epicenter of Iraq’s anti-government protest movement — is a personal contribution to the movement. It is aimed at immortalizing fellow protesters killed and kidnapped during the demonstrations that have engulfed Iraq since Oct. 1. It is also a way, he says, to allow young, talented Iraqis to channel their talents away from violence.
Iraq has been roiled by protests that have left at least 490 people dead, the vast majority of them demonstrators killed by security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition. The mass uprisings prompted the resignation of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi late last month.
Qarnous said he recruited seven uneducated and unemployed young protesters from Tahrir Square, put them through an intensive six-week course that he personally funded and after three weeks they were able to start their own art projects.
“We see this activity as part of the ongoing protests and a memorial monument for our martyrs and our abducted fellow protesters,” he said.
Tahrir Square has emerged as a focal point of the protests, with protesters camped out in tents. Dozens of people took part in the simple opening of the sculpture exhibition on a recent day. None of the art trainees who were presenting their work attended the event, however, and their names were withheld due to security concerns.
“The current regime produced a generation that is poor in producing and cherishing arts ... You see here in this exhibition that our people have potential but lack the path,” said Qarnous.
Murtada Muthanna, 23, an artist and activist, said the exhibition is a message to the world.
“It says we are a people with inspirations for life not death. Our revolution is peaceful and we are seeking reform not destruction,” he said.



Iraq beefs up security around Ain Al-Asad base hosting US forces

Iraq beefs up security around Ain Al-Asad base hosting US forces

  • Investigations still underway to determine who was behind the unclaimed attacks on bases across Iraq
  • Iraq declared victory over Daesh two years ago, but they still carry out sporadic attacks in parts of the country
AL-ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq: An Iraqi general said Sunday that security has been beefed up around the Ain Al-Asad air base, a sprawling complex in the western Anbar desert that hosts US forces, following a series of attacks.
Maj. Gen. Raad Mahmoud told The Associated Press that investigations were still underway to determine who was behind the unclaimed attacks on bases across Iraq, including one earlier this month in which five rockets landed inside Ain Al-Asad.
A US defense contractor was killed Friday in a rocket attack at a different Iraqi military compound near Kirkuk where US service members are based. Several American and Iraqi troops were also wounded.
US officials said the attack involved as many as 30 rockets. US officials have for the most part blamed Iran-backed fighters for these attacks.
Iraq has been roiled since Oct. 1 by anti-government protests that have left more than 450 people dead. The vast majority of those who died were demonstrators killed by security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition. The mass uprisings prompted the resignation of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi late last month.
Meanwhile, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced Sunday the start of a military operation to pursue the remnants of the Daesh group in five different areas in the country.
The eighth phase of the operation, code named “Will of Victory,” would cover areas in Mosul, Kirkuk, Diyala, Salahaddin, and Al-Jazeera provinces.
The paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces and local tribal militias are also participating in the operations, with air cover from the Iraqi air force and the Coalition air force, according to a statement issued Sunday.
Iraq declared victory over Daesh two years ago, but they still carry out sporadic attacks in parts of the country.



