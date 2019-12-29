You are here

White House warns North Korea over ‘Christmas gift’ threat

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures while speaking during a Workers’ Party meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
AFP

  • North Korea asked US to offer new initiative to iron out differences over it’s nuclear program
  • Pyongyang warned failure to meet its expectations could result in an unwanted ‘Christmas gift’
WASHINGTON: The White House said Sunday it would consider “other tools” beyond personal diplomacy if North Korea went ahead with a threatened “Christmas gift” that could reignite global tensions over its nuclear program.
Experts have interpreted the message delivered earlier this month by Pyongyang as a warning that a long-range missile test was imminent if the US did not give ground by the end of the year in negotiations to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.
Asked by ABC about possible consequences of such a test, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said he did not want to speculate.
“But we have a lot of tools in our toolkit, and additional pressure can be brought to bear on the North Koreans,” he said.
O’Brien said North Korea’s nuclear program was the “most difficult challenge in the world” when President Donald Trump took office in January 2017.
The aide suggested that Trump’s strategy of face-to-face diplomacy may have forced North Korean leader Kim Jong Un into a rethink.
“So perhaps he’s reconsidered that. But we’ll have to wait and see,” O’Brien said. “We’re going to monitor it closely. It’s a situation that concerns us, of course.”
Talks on denuclearization have been largely deadlocked since a second summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi collapsed at the start of this year.
Pyongyang has issued a series of increasingly assertive comments as its time limit approaches.
It has carried out a series of static tests at its Sohae rocket facility this month, after a number of weapons launches in recent weeks.
“We’ll find out what the surprise is and we’ll deal with it very successfully,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday.
“Everybody’s got surprises for me, but let’s see what happens. I handle them as they come along.”
“Maybe it’s a nice present, maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test,” the president joked.

Topics: North Korea nuclear program missile test Donald Trump Robert O’Brien United States

Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan

Updated 11 min 6 sec ago
AP

Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan

  • A cease-fire would allow the US to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement
  • US wants any deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not be used as a base by terrorist groups
Updated 11 min 6 sec ago
AP

KABUL: The Taliban’s ruling council agreed Sunday to a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan, providing a window in which a peace agreement with the United States can be signed, officials from the insurgent group said. They didn’t say when it would begin.
A cease-fire, which had been demanded by Washington before any peace agreement could be signed, would allow the US to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there, America’s longest.
There was no immediate response from Washington.
The US wants any deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not be used as a base by terrorist groups. The US currently has an estimated 12,000 troops in Afghanistan.
The Taliban chief must approve the cease-fire decision but that was expected. The duration of the cease-fire was not specified but it was suggested it would last for 10 days. It was also not specified when the cease-fire would begin.
Four members of the Taliban negotiating team met for a week with the ruling council before they agreed on the brief cease-fire. The negotiating team returned Sunday to Qatar where the Taliban maintain their political office and where US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been holding peace talks with the religious militia since September, 2018.
Talks were suspended in September when both sides seemed on the verge of signing a peace pact. However, a surge in violence in the capital Kabul killed a US soldier, prompting President Donald Trump to declare the deal “dead.” Talks resumed after Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan at the end of November announcing the Taliban were ready to talk and agree to a reduction in violence.
Khalilzad returned to Doha at the beginning of December. It was then that he proposed a temporary halt to hostilities to pave the way to an agreement being signed, according to Taliban officials.
Taliban officials familiar with the negotiations spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media outlets.
A key pillar of the agreement, which the US and Taliban have been hammering out for more than a year, is direct negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.
Those intra-Afghan talks were expected to be held within two weeks of the signing of a US-Taliban peace deal. They will decide what a post-war Afghanistan will look like.
The first item on the agenda is expected to address how to implement a cease-fire between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s National Security Forces. The negotiations, however, were expected to be prickly and will cover a variety of thorny issues, including rights of women, free speech, and changes to the country’s constitution.
The intra-Afghan talks would also lay out the fate of tens of thousands of Taliban fighters and the heavily armed militias belonging to Afghanistan’s warlords. Those warlords have amassed wealth and power since the Taliban were ousted from power in 2001 by the US-led coalition. They were removed after Osama bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. The Taliban had harbored bin Laden, although there was no indication they were aware of Al-Qaeda’s plans to attack the United States.
Even as the Taliban were talking about ceasing hostilities, insurgents carried out an attack in northern Afghanistan on Sunday that killed at least 17 local militiamen.
The attack apparently targeted a local militia commander who escaped unharmed, said Jawad Hajjri, a spokesman for the governor of Takhar province, where the attack took place late Saturday.
Local Afghan militias commonly operate in remote areas, and are under the command of either the defense or interior ministries.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack.
Last week, a US soldier was killed in combat in the northern Kunduz province. The Taliban claimed they were behind a fatal roadside bombing that targeted American and Afghan forces in Kunduz. The US military said the soldier was not killed in an IED attack but died seizing a Taliban weapon’s cache.
The US military in its daily report of military activity said airstrikes overnight Sunday killed 13 Taliban in attacks throughout the country.
Taliban as well as Afghan National Security Forces aided by US air power have carried out daily attacks against each other
The Taliban frequently target Afghan and US forces, as well as government officials. But scores of Afghan civilians are also killed in the cross-fire or by roadside bombs planted by militants. The United Nations has called on all sides in the conflict to reduce civilian casualties. The world body said increased US airstrikes and ground operations by Afghan National Security Forces, as well as relentless Taliban attacks, have contributed to an increase in civilian casualties.
Last year, Afghanistan was the world’s deadliest conflict.

Topics: Taliban Zalmay Khalilzad Afghanistan

