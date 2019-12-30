UAE named most award-winning country in the world in travel report

DUBAI: If you’re unsure of where to travel in 2020, let the online travel agency Love Holidays help guide your decision. According to a report by the agency, the UAE has been ranked as the world’s best travel destination for jetsetters to visit.

What catapulted it to the top spot? Things like travel, hospitality, destination, business and entertainment. Coming in second was the United States, followed by South Africa, Maldives, Mexico and Portugal. The news coincides with a new report from the Global Passport Index that determined that the Emirati passport is the world’s strongest passport of the decade.

To determine the rankings, the agency looked at more than 3,000 destination awards won by countries from around the world from 2015-2019. The UAE came out on top, winning 282 travel-related awards overall — second place, the United States, won 188.

The UAE’s newest accolade hardly comes as a surprise. After all, it boasts the world’s tallest building, biggest shopping mall and largest man-made islands. The Middle Eastern nation also has a diverse art scene, which includes the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Sprawling, palm-tree lined beaches, a diverse lineup of eateries, idyllic resorts and general extravagances are no doubt attractive to travelers, too.

Here’s the full list of the most award-winning countries around the world:

1. United Arab Emirates

2. United States

3. South Africa

4. Maldives

5. Mexico

6. Portugal

7. Jamaica

8. Thailand

9. China

10. Australia