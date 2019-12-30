You are here

  • Home
  • UAE named most award-winning country in the world in travel report

UAE named most award-winning country in the world in travel report

According to a new report, the UAE is the world's best travel destination. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/rq2bf

Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

UAE named most award-winning country in the world in travel report

  • According to a report by a travel agency, the UAE has been ranked as the world’s best travel destination
  • The agency looked at more than 3,000 destination awards by countries from around the world from 2015-2019
Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: If you’re unsure of where to travel in 2020, let the online travel agency Love Holidays help guide your decision. According to a report by the agency, the UAE has been ranked as the world’s best travel destination for jetsetters to visit.

What catapulted it to the top spot? Things like travel, hospitality, destination, business and entertainment. Coming in second was the United States, followed by South Africa, Maldives, Mexico and Portugal. The news coincides with a new report from the Global Passport Index that determined that the Emirati passport is the world’s strongest passport of the decade.

To determine the rankings, the agency looked at more than 3,000 destination awards won by countries from around the world from 2015-2019. The UAE came out on top, winning 282 travel-related awards overall — second place, the United States, won 188.

The UAE’s newest accolade hardly comes as a surprise. After all, it boasts the world’s tallest building, biggest shopping mall and largest man-made islands. The Middle Eastern nation also has a diverse art scene, which includes the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Sprawling, palm-tree lined beaches, a diverse lineup of eateries, idyllic resorts and general extravagances are no doubt attractive to travelers, too. 

Here’s the full list of the most award-winning countries around the world:

1. United Arab Emirates

2. United States

3. South Africa

4. Maldives

5. Mexico

6. Portugal

7. Jamaica

8. Thailand

9. China

10. Australia

Topics: UAE

What’s changed? Arab celebrity transformations of the past decade

Tracing the evolution of a few Arab celebrities over the past ten years. Instagram/AFP
Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

What’s changed? Arab celebrity transformations of the past decade

Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

Ahead of 2020, we took it upon ourselves to trace the evolution of a few of our favorite Arab celebrities over the past 10 years, with side-by-side comparisons from the beginning of the decade to the end.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid in 2010 (left)

A decade ago, the part-Palestinian model was the captain of her high school's volleyball team. Since then, she’s gone on to become one of the most in-demand faces in the fashion industry, working with designers and houses that most models can only dream of.

Bella Hadid

The model in 2010 (left) and in 2019 ( right). 



As a teenager, Bella also had a sporty hobby. Before she was gracing the catwalks of international fashion shows and the pages of renowned publications, the 23-year-old grew up riding horses and had plans to become an equestrian.

Imaan Hammam

The model in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right). 

The Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch beauty was first scouted in Amsterdam's Central Station by an agent from CODE Management in 2010. She would go on to make her runway debut in 2013 for Givenchy and the rest is history.

Rami Malek

Rami Malek at the beginning of the decade (left) and the end of the decade (right)

Little did the Egyptian actor know he would make history as the first actor of Arab descent to win and Academy Award for “Best Actor” when he turned to television ten years earlier for a recurring role as the ‘suicide bomber’ on the eighth season of the Fox series “24.”

Elisa Sednaoui

Elisa Sednaoui at 22 (left) and now (right.)

The Italian-Egyptian-French model and philanthropist has had an eventful decade. In addition to launching the Elisa Sednaoui Foundation in 2014, the Cairo-born beauty got married to gallerist Alexandre Dellal the same year and welcomed two children shortly after.

Shakira

Shakira in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right)

The Lebanese-Colombian singer first gained global recognition for her smash hit “Whenever, Wherever” in 2001. Fast forward a decade-and-a-half: The certified hitmaker is married to football superstar Gerard Pique, has a number of successful albums under her belt, served as a coach on two seasons of the American singing competition “The Voice” and won many awards, including a Grammy in 2018 for Best Latin Pop Album.  

Topics: Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid Imaan Hammam Elisa Sednaoui Rami Malek

Latest updates

Turkey mulls sending allied Syrian fighters to Libya -sources
Iran seizes ship in Arabian Gulf with Malaysian crew on board for ‘fuel smuggling’
Iran-backed Iraqi militia vows revenge to US airstrikes
What’s changed? Arab celebrity transformations of the past decade
France, Egypt urge ‘restraint’ to avoid military escalation in Libya

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.