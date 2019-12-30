You are here

Cyprus court: British teen guilty of fabricating rape claims

A British woman, accused of lying about being gang raped, covers her face as she arrives at the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus, December 30, 2019. (Reuters)
AP

  • The case had triggered widespread interest in Britain and Israel
PARALIMNI: A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19 year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israelis in a hotel room at a tourist resort in the east Mediterranean island nation, saying her story lacked credibility.
Famagusta District Court Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said the defendant didn’t tell the truth and tried to deceive the court with “evasive” statements in her testimony.
The woman says she is innocent and will appeal the ruling.
The case had triggered widespread interest in Britain and Israel. It was reported as a shocking gang rape until Cypriot authorities cast doubt on the woman’s account.
Reacting to the verdict, the British government raised questions over whether the teenager received a fair trial.
“The UK is seriously concerned about the fair trial guarantees in this deeply distressing case and we will be raising the issue with the Cypriot authorities,” a Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said in a written statement.
The woman, who has not been identified, was found guilty of the charge of “public mischief,” which carries a maximum fine of 1,700 euros ($1,900) and up to a year ‘s imprisonment. She will remain in Cyprus for her Jan. 7 sentencing.
Emerging from the court house after the verdict, both the woman and her mother wore strips of fabric over their mouths on which stitched lips were drawn.
The woman told investigators that she had been raped by as many as a dozen Israelis aged 15-20 on July 17. Cyprus police said she retracted the allegations 10 days later after investigators found what they said were inconsistencies in her statements.
Taking the stand earlier in the trial, the British woman said that while she was having sex with her boyfriend, she was pinned down and others who entered the room raped her.
The judge said the defendant admitted to investigators under questioning that she had lied and apologized. He said she made up the claims because she was “ashamed” after finding out that some of the Israelis had videoed her having consensual sex with her Israeli boyfriend on their mobile phones. He said that the admission and her subsequent apology “was the only time the defendant told the truth.”
The court heard that a physical examination of the woman after she filed the complaint to police found no evidence of rape. The judge rejected testimony from a pathologist testifying for the defense that rape couldn’t be ruled out.
All 12 Israelis returned home shortly after their release and their defense lawyers said they would sue the woman for damages.
During the trial, the British woman said that she felt threatened by investigators while she was being questioned and that she feared she would be arrested if she didn’t sign the retraction, adding that she “even feared for her life.”
Judge Papathanasiou dismissed her testimony as being “exaggerated, confused, contradictory and incoherent.”
Defense lawyer Ritsa Pekri asked the court to mitigate her sentence, saying that she regretted her actions and only did what she did out of “immaturity,” and because she was under strong psychological pressure. Pekri said the woman is on anti-depressants.
Outside of the court, Nicoletta Charalambidou, another lawyer on the British woman’s legal team, said the conviction was expected and that an appeal would be filed to Cyprus’ Supreme Court because defense lawyers feel that their client’s rights to a fair trial had been “violated to a significant degree.”
Michael Polak with the group Justice Abroad, which also helped defend the British woman, said the appeal will be based on the premise that there was evidence indicating that the woman had been raped, but that the judge refused to consider it.
Polak said the woman “is determined for justice to be done in her case as well as to help change the culture toward victims of sexual offenses in Cyprus.”
The lawyer for some of the 12 Israelis accused by the woman of gang raping her welcomed the ruling.
Lawyer Nir Yaslovitzh called for a “harsh sentence” in order to deter “all those accusers who find it OK to make up false” accusations.
About 30 people from the group Network Against Violence Against Women staged a brief protest outside the court house after the verdict was announced, chanting slogans in support of the British woman. Some wore strips of cloth with stitched lips drawn on them over their mouths.

Topics: Cyprus UK teen

Pompeo to visit Ukraine as Senate weighs impeachment trial

AP

  • Trump’s impeachment on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress hinges on his policy toward Ukraine
WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine this week, making his first trip to the country at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
As the Senate weighs options for a trial, Pompeo will depart Thursday on a five-nation tour of Europe and Central Asia. Ukraine will be the first stop on the trip, the State Department said Monday.
Trump’s impeachment on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress hinges on his policy toward Ukraine. Witnesses told House investigators that Trump wanted Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son in return for releasing critical military aid to Ukraine.
One of those witnesses, William Taylor, is the current acting US ambassador to Ukraine although he will leave Kyiv shortly before Pompeo’s arrival. Pompeo appointed Taylor to the post over the summer to take over from Marie Yovanovitch, whose tour was abruptly cut short in May after Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani made unsubstantiated allegations against her.
Taylor’s position was temporary and time-limited by law but his tenure could have lasted until mid-January, prompting complaints from lawmakers that his departure is similar to Yovanovitch’s early recall and sends a poor message to the embassy in Kyiv and career diplomats more generally, as well as Ukraine.
A senior State Department official ignored several questions about Taylor’s status in a conference call with reporters Monday. The official gave details about the trip on condition of anonymity under State Department rules for such briefings.
In Kyiv, Pompeo will meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose July 25 phone call with Trump triggered the whistleblower complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment. In that call, Trump disparaged Yovanovitch and asked Zelenskiy for “a favor,” suggesting he wanted Ukrainian authorities to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, for corruption. Trump has said the call was “perfect” and has denied doing anything wrong.
In his meetings, Pompeo will “reaffirm US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” as the country continues to battle Russia-backed separatists in the east, the State Department said. Pompeo also will honor Ukrainians who have died in the conflict, which intensified after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014, in a move condemned and rejected by most of the international community. The senior official said Pompeo would underscore that the US will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
The official said Pompeo would discuss Zelenskiy’s anti-corruption efforts but would not comment on whether the secretary would raise Trump’s desire for an investigation into Hunter Biden and his role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company or discredited claims that Ukraine and not Russia was responsible for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election.
In addition, Pompeo plans to meet Ukrainian religious, civic and business leaders for talks on human rights, investment and economic and political reform, the department said.
From Ukraine, Pompeo will travel on to Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus before returning home. Human rights, energy independence and economic reform will top Pompeo’s agenda at each of those stops, the department said.
In Minsk, the secretary plans to affirm the US commitment to improving ties with Belarus, which has had a strained relationship with Russia. President Alexander Lukashenko has pursued better relations with the West since Russia’s annexation of Crimea as Belarus is wary that Russia could try to absorb it.
In September, the US and Belarus agreed to upgrade diplomatic ties by returning ambassadors to each other’s capitals after an 11-year break.

Topics: Mike Pompeo Ukraine

