Yemen officials: Houthi militia ban on banknotes stops gov’t salaries

Officials in Sanaa said the Houthi militia had given residents a month to hand over the newly printed but banned banknotes or face penalties that include jail. (File/AFP)
SANAA: Yemeni officials said on Tuesday that a militia group’s ban on recently-printed government banknotes in areas under their control, including the capital, Sanaa, has held up the salaries of tens of thousands of civil servants and pensioners.
The officials and the internationally recognized government said the militia, known as Houthis, refused to work with the Yemeni rials that its central bank had printed in the past three years.
The Iran-backed Houthis control most of the country’s north, after more than five years of a stalemated civil war. An Arab coalition backs the internationally recognized government which still rules southern Yemen, including its interim capital, Aden, where its Central Bank is located.
The fighting in the Arab world’s poorest country has killed over 100,000 people and left millions suffering from food and medical shortages. The conflict has also pushed the country to the brink of famine.
The finance ministry said the militia’s move paralyzed most banking activities in areas under Houthi control, depriving tens of thousands of people, including around 40,000 pensioners, of desperately needed payments this month.
Officials in Sanaa said the Houthis had given residents a month to hand over the newly printed but banned banknotes or face penalties that include jail. The Houthi militia said they would compensate them with old currency or an electronic rial they have created, they added.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
They said banks and shops in Houthi-controlled areas have refused to use the banned banknotes. Residents have resorted to trading in the Yemeni rial with the Saudi Arabian rial and the UN dollar before entering the Houthi-controlled areas to avoid being arrested, the officials said.

Oman says Sultan Qaboos in ‘stable condition’

Updated 31 December 2019
Arab News

Oman says Sultan Qaboos in ‘stable condition’

  • Sultan Qaboos is following the prescribed medical treatment
  • The court announced on Dec. 7 that Sultan Qaboos is traveling to Belgium for medical check-ups
Updated 31 December 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: Sultan Qaboos who has ruled Oman for almost half a century is in stable condition after recently traveling to Belgium for a medical checkup, his royal court announced Tuesday.
“The Royal Diwan Court wishes to inform the people that the Sultan Qaboos bin Said ... is following the prescribed medical treatment and that he is in a stable condition, thanks to God,” the official ONA news agency cited the royal court as saying, without giving details.
The court announced on Dec. 7 that Sultan Qaboos, 79, was traveling to Belgium for “a limited period of time,” but did not give details on his condition.
The statement from the royal court said Sultan Qaboos thanked his people for the good wishes they had sent him. 
“The Sultan extends his thanks and appreciation to the righteous people all over the world for sharing their good wishes and prayers for him,” it added.
Sultan Qaboos, 79, has ruled the Gulf Arab state since leading a bloodless coup in 1970 with the help of Britain, Oman’s former colonial power.
(With agencies)

