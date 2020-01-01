You are here

Saudi Cabinet: Exit of foreign militias a must for Syria peace

King Salman chairs the Cabinet Session in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia wants resolution of Rohingya issue
RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday called on the international community to take steps for a complete withdrawal of foreign forces and militias, backed mainly by Iran, to ensure lasting peace in Syria and the social cohesion of the war-torn country.

The weekly session, chaired by King Salman in Riyadh, reviewed the final statement of a recent meeting between Syrian stakeholders. The ministers stressed the importance of continuing the political process in accordance with international decisions.

The Cabinet welcomed an agreement between the Kingdom and Kuwait to resume pumping at two major oilfields in a shared neutral zone.

The meeting also reviewed the latest global and regional developments.

Saudi Media Minister Turki Al-Shabanah, in a statement issued to the Saudi Press Agency, said the ministers praised the adoption of a resolution on Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar, which was presented by Saudi Arabia at the UN General Assembly. They said the Kingdom wants a solution to this problem and recognition of their basic rights.

The Cabinet hailed the Saudi security forces for their continued efforts to keep terrorists and terrorism at bay. The ministers lauded the forces for thwarting a terror attack in Dammam by swiftly taking action against the terrorists.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Cabinet approved an agreement for the establishment of the Gulf Payments Company.

• The ministers approved an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iraq to promote and protect mutual investments.

Condemning the terrorist operation carried out by the Iranian-backed militia on US forces stationed in Iraq, the Cabinet called for cooperation between the Iraqi government and the US-led international coalition forces to conduct a probe into the attack to help prevent such incidents supported by the Iranian regime in the future.

The Cabinet also condemned terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso and Somalia. 

The ministers approved an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iraq to promote and protect mutual investments. A royal decree to this effect has been prepared.

The Cabinet also approved an agreement for the establishment of the Gulf Payments Company.  The ministers also authorized different ministries to sign deals or memorandums of understanding with their foreign counterparts to boost cooperation in their respective fields.

Topics: Saudi cabinet Syria peace

Mohammed Abdu, Saudi singer

Mohammed Abdu
  • Abdu is credited to preserving classical songs representing centuries-old Arab heritage
  • He is dubbed “The Artist of Arabs”
Dec. 31 marked the 60th anniversary of the legendary Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu’s career. 

Born in the Kingdom’s Asir province on June 12, 1949. His father passed away when he was just three. 

He spent most of his childhood in an orphanage. From childhood he was interested in music and singing but Abdu wanted to become a sailor just like his father. 

In order to realize his dream, Abdu managed to join an institute specializing in shipbuilding.

But soon he abandoned the idea of become a sailor and opted for his true calling. 

Abdu began his career in the 1960s.  He entered the world of singing at an early age. 

Dubbed “The Artist of Arabs,” Abdu is credited to preserving classical songs representing centuries-old Arab heritage. 

His Chaabyat albums that he released through his label Voice of Al-Jazeerah in the 1990s were his attempt at documenting that old tradition. 

He plays an oud in a manner never seen elsewhere in any Arab singer other than Farid Al-Atrash, Baligh Hamdi and Talal Maddah. 

His performances are a regular feature at the “Winter at Tantora” festival held in one of the most important historically preserved sites for culture and heritage in Saudi Arabia — AlUla Valley.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

