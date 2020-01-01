Mohammed Abdu, Saudi singer

Dec. 31 marked the 60th anniversary of the legendary Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu’s career.

Born in the Kingdom’s Asir province on June 12, 1949. His father passed away when he was just three.

He spent most of his childhood in an orphanage. From childhood he was interested in music and singing but Abdu wanted to become a sailor just like his father.

In order to realize his dream, Abdu managed to join an institute specializing in shipbuilding.

But soon he abandoned the idea of become a sailor and opted for his true calling.

Abdu began his career in the 1960s. He entered the world of singing at an early age.

Dubbed “The Artist of Arabs,” Abdu is credited to preserving classical songs representing centuries-old Arab heritage.

His Chaabyat albums that he released through his label Voice of Al-Jazeerah in the 1990s were his attempt at documenting that old tradition.

He plays an oud in a manner never seen elsewhere in any Arab singer other than Farid Al-Atrash, Baligh Hamdi and Talal Maddah.

His performances are a regular feature at the “Winter at Tantora” festival held in one of the most important historically preserved sites for culture and heritage in Saudi Arabia — AlUla Valley.