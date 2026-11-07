An American military aircraft fired on and disabled a commercial vessel that tried to break the US blockade of Iran on Saturday, US Central Command said.

The St. Kitts-flagged cargo ship tried to ‌depart regional waters ‌after visiting an ‌Iranian port, and a US plane fired precision munitions at its stern after US forces directed the crew to abandon targeted spaces, Central Command said.

CENTCOM forces disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 7, after the ship’s civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran multiple times. A U.S. military aircraft fired precision munitions at the stern of St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda, disabling the ship after CENTCOM forces directed the crew to abandon targeted spaces. The cargo vessel tried to depart regional waters after visiting an Iranian port. Read the full release online: https://t.co/5wW1LqN1oW — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 7, 2026

Building on a months-long naval blockade on ‌Iran, the ‌US military also said on Saturday ‌it is launching a task ‌force to crack down on Tehran’s movement of advanced weapons and other sanctioned material over its land ‌borders and through the Caspian Sea.

Central Command estimated that its naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil.

US President Donald Trump has been threatening to carry out a new offensive against Iran. Tehran has threatened broad retaliation against Gulf infrastructure, putting countries in the region on edge.