North Korea ends test moratoriums, threatens ‘new’ weapon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared an end to moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and threatened a demonstration of a “new strategic weapon” soon. (STR/KCNA VIA KNS/AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

  • Analysts said the announcement amounted to Kim putting a missile ‘to Donald Trump’s head’
  • The broadcast appeared to stand in place of Kim’s usual New Year speech
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared an end to moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and threatened a demonstration of a “new strategic weapon” soon.
Analysts said the announcement, reported by state media on Wednesday, amounted to Kim putting a missile “to Donald Trump’s head” — but warned that escalation by Pyongyang would probably backfire.
Washington was swift to respond, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging Kim to “take a different course” and stressing that the US wanted “peace not confrontation” with the North, while Trump played down the development.
Pyongyang has previously fired missiles capable of reaching the entire US mainland, and has carried out six nuclear tests, the last of them 16 times more powerful than the Hiroshima blast, according to the highest estimates.
A self-imposed ban on such tests — Kim declared they were no longer needed — has been a centerpiece of the nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington over the past two years, which has seen three meetings between Kim and US President Donald Trump, but little tangible progress.
Any actual test is likely to infuriate Trump, who has repeatedly referred to Kim’s “promise” to him not to carry them out, and has downplayed launches of shorter-range weapons.
Negotiations between the two sides have been largely deadlocked since the breakup of their Hanoi summit in February, and the North set the US an end-of-year deadline for it to offer fresh concessions on sanctions relief, or it would adopt a “new way.”

“There is no ground for us to get unilaterally bound to the commitment any longer,” the official KCNA news agency cited Kim as telling top ruling party officials.
“The world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future,” he added, referring to the North by its official name.
The full meeting of the central committee of the ruling Workers’ Party was an indication of a major policy shift.
State television showed veteran newsreader Ri Chun Hee reading out the KCNA dispatch over footage of Kim addressing the officials and general imagery of the country.
The broadcast appeared to stand in place of Kim’s usual New Year speech — normally a key moment in the North Korean political calendar.
Kim acknowledged the impact of international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang over its weapons programs, but made clear that the North was willing to pay the price to preserve its nuclear capability.
“The US is raising demands contrary to the fundamental interests of our state and is adopting brigandish attitude,” KCNA cited him as saying.
Washington had “conducted tens of big and small joint military drills which its president personally promised to stop” and sent high-tech military equipment to the South, he said.

For months, Pyongyang has been demanding the easing of international sanctions imposed over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, while Washington has insisted it takes more tangible steps toward giving them up.
“North Korea has, in effect, put an ICBM to Donald Trump’s head in order to gain the two concessions it wants most: sanctions relief and some sort of security guarantee,” said Harry Kazianis of the Center for the National Interest in Washington.
“Kim Jong-un is playing a dangerous game of geopolitical chicken,” he added.
The strategy was risky, he said, as Washington was likely to respond with “more sanctions, an increased military presence in East Asia and more fire and fury style threats coming from Donald Trump’s Twitter account.”
Kim’s moratorium comments were “ominous,” said Leif-Eric Easley of Ewha University in Seoul, but added that he could be looking to “elicit concessions by approaching Trump’s red line without crossing it.”
The US has already indicated that it will react if the North carries out a long-range missile test.
Speaking to Fox News and CBS after Kim’s announcement, Pompeo said a resumption of nuclear and missile tests would be “deeply disappointing.”
“We hope that Chairman Kim will take a different course... that he’ll choose peace and prosperity over conflict and war,” Pompeo said.
“We want peace, not confrontation,” he added, with Seoul’s unification ministry adding that a strategic weapon test “would not help denuclearization negotiations.”
Trump himself was emollient, saying that he thought Kim was “a man of his word” and that at their Singapore summit “We did sign a contract, talking about denuclearization.”
An ICBM launch would be likely to frustrate China, the North’s key diplomatic backer and provider of trade and aid, which always stresses stability in a region it regards as its own back yard.

Topics: Kim Jong Un North Korea United States

Four dead after Indonesian capital hit by flooding

Indonesian people wade through floodwaters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP)
Updated 16 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Four dead after Indonesian capital hit by flooding

  • A 16-year-old was electrocuted by a power line, while three more people died of hypothermia
  • Flights were cancelled at Halim Perdanakusuma airport, which handles commercial and military planes
Updated 16 min 1 sec ago
AFP

JAKARTA: Four people died as Indonesia's capital was hit by flooding, a disaster agency official said Wednesday, while local media reported landslides sparked by torrential rain on New Year's Eve had killed several more residents.

Electricity was switched off in hundreds of waterlogged neighbourhoods across Jakarta, home to about 30 million, with some train lines and one of the city's airports also shut.

A 16-year-old was electrocuted by a power line, while three more people died of hypothermia, said Jakarta disaster management agency head Subejo.

"We're hoping that the floodwaters will recede, but if the rain keeps up it'll continue," said the official, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

Among the victims was an elderly couple trapped inside their home in a district where floodwaters reached as high as four metres (13 feet) after a river burst its banks.

Local media reports said three more people were killed after the Tuesday evening downpour triggered landslides in Cinere on the southern edge of the city.
Those deaths could not be immediately confirmed, and police said they were still investigating.

"We have shut down power (in many areas) to avoid more electrical shocks," Ikhsan Asaad, an official at state firm PLN, told AFP.

Asaad said he could not estimate how many residents had been affected by the power shutdown.

"We're currently focusing on taking measures to ensure people's safety," he added.

Images from across the region showed waterlogged homes and cars submerged in muddy floodwaters, while some people took to paddling in small rubber lifeboats or tyre inner-tubes to get around.

Flights were cancelled at Halim Perdanakusuma airport, which handles commercial and military planes, due to severe flooding on its runways, according to the transport ministry.

Many flights were transferred to Jakarta's main Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

Jakarta is regularly hit by flooding during Indonesia's rainy season, which started in late November.

Topics: Indonesia flooding

