Tear gas fired at Hong Kong new year’s mass march as protesters vow to keep fighting

Police detain protesters in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Hong Kong toned down its New Year's celebrations amid the protests that began in June and which have dealt severe blows to the cityâ€™s retail, tourism and nightlife sectors. (AP)
A riot police officer holds a sign during an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Anti-government protesters stand with their hands up after being detained during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Anti-government protesters hold umbrellas as they march during a demonstration on the New Yearâ€™s Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2020. (Reuters)
People are seen on a walkway during an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Anti-government protesters march during a demonstration on the New Yearâ€™s Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 01 January 2020
Reuters

  • The protesters, some with gas masks and clad in black, regrouped and formed their own lines as police blocked roads
HONG KONG: A march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on New Year’s Day spiralled into chaotic scenes as police fired several rounds of tear gas and water cannon at crowds including families before halting the event.
The violence broke out during the largely peaceful march as masses of citizens pressed authorities for further concessions in the Chinese-ruled city.
In the Wanchai bar district, some protesters had spray-painted graffiti and smashed cash machines in an HSBC bank branch when riot police moved in, pepper-spraying crowds in a tense face-off. Tear gas was then fired into the crowds, making some children cry.
The protesters, some with gas masks and clad in black, regrouped and formed their own lines as police blocked roads to prevent large crowds from completing the march as night fell.
The atmosphere grew tense in several districts on Hong Kong island, as hundreds of protesters dug in, forming road blocks, setting fires and throwing a few petrol bombs. Human chains formed down roads to help ferry supplies to people on the frontlines, including umbrellas and bricks.
Protesters have directed their ire at global banking group HSBC alleging a link between the arrest of four members of a group that raised funds to support the protesters and an earlier closure of an HSBC account linked to the group. HSBC deny any connection.
A bronze lion at the bank’s headquarters was daubed with red paint and scorched by a fire.
A bank spokesman said: “We strongly condemn the acts of vandalism and damage directed at our premises repeatedly in the last few days. We believe these are unjustified.”
Earlier in the day, under grey clouds, citizens young and old, many dressed in black and some masked, carried signs such as “Freedom is not free” before setting off.
“It’s hard to utter ‘Happy New Year’ because Hong Kong people are not happy,” said a man named Tung, who was walking with his two-year-old son, mother and niece.
“Unless the five demands are achieved, and police are held accountable for their brutality, then we can’t have a real happy new year,” he added.
He was referring to the push for concessions from the government including full democracy, an amnesty for the more than 6,500 people arrested so far, and a powerful, independent investigation into police actions.
Along the route, a number of newly elected pro-democracy district politicians mingled with the crowds on their first day in office, some helping collect donations to assist the movement. Youths also carried “Hong Kong Independence” flags and chanted that splitting the city from Chinese rule was the “only way out.”
“The government has already started the oppression before the New Year began ... whoever is being oppressed, we will stand with them,” said Jimmy Sham, one of the leaders of the Civil Human Rights Front that organized the march. The organizers also condemned the police decision to cancel the rally.
Thousands of Hong Kong revellers had earlier welcomed in 2020 on neon-lit promenades along Victoria Harbor, chanting the movement’s signature slogan — “Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our Time” — for the final seconds before clocks struck midnight.
China’s President Xi Jinping said in a New Year’s speech that Beijing will “resolutely safeguard the prosperity and stability” of Hong Kong under the so-called “one country, two systems” framework.
Many people in Hong Kong are angered by Beijing’s tight grip on the city which was promised a high degree of autonomy under this framework when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Beijing denies interference and blames the West for fomenting the unrest.
A group of 40 parliamentarians and dignitaries from 18 countries had written an open letter to Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam on New Year’s Eve, urging her to “seek genuine ways forward out of this crisis by addressing the grievances of Hong Kong people.”
The protest movement is supported by 59% of the city’s residents polled in a survey conducted for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute.
Demonstrations have grown increasingly violent in recent months, at times paralyzing the Asian financial center.

Global air crash deaths fall by more than half in 2019

Updated 8 min 43 sec ago
AP

Global air crash deaths fall by more than half in 2019

  • The To70 consultancy said Wednesday that 257 people died in eight fatal accidents in 2019
Updated 8 min 43 sec ago
AP

FRANKFURT: The number of deaths in major air crashes around the globe fell by more than half in 2019, according to a report by an aviation consulting firm.
The To70 consultancy said Wednesday that 257 people died in eight fatal accidents in 2019. That compares to 534 deaths in 13 fatal accidents in 2018.
The 2019 death toll rose in late December after a Bek Air Fokker 100 crashed Friday on takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 12 people. The worst crash of 2019 involved an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX plane that crashed March 10, killing 157 people.
The report said fatal accidents in 2018 and 2019 that led to the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX raised questions about how aviation authorities approve aviation designs derived from older ones, and about how much pilot training is needed on new systems.
The group said it expects the 737 MAX to eventually gain permission to fly again in 2020.
The report said the fatal accident rate for large planes in commercial air transport fell to 0.18 fatal accidents per million flights in 2019 from 0.30 accidents per million flights in 2018. That means there was one fatal accident for every 5.58 million flights.
The firm’s annual compilation of accident statistics stressed that aviation needs to keep its focus on the basics of having well-designed and well-constructed aircraft flown by well-trained crews.
Last year may have seen fewer deaths but did not equal the historic low of 2017, which saw only two fatal accidents, involving regional turboprops, that resulted in the loss of 13 lives.
This report is based on crashes involving larger aircraft used for most commercial passenger flights. It excludes accidents involving small planes, military flights, cargo flights and helicopters.

Topics: air crash Deaths 2019

