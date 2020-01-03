You are here

US envoy calls for ‘inclusive’ Kabul government

The UN has asked all warring parties in the Afghan conflict to find ways to reduce levels of violence to prevent civilian casualties. (AFP)
Sayed Salahuddin

  • Consul urges political leaders to ‘reach out’ amid bickering over poll result
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The US envoy to Afghanistan, John Bass, has called for an inclusive, cross-factional government in Kabul, saying the low voter turnout in the country’s recent poll failed to deliver a “commanding mandate.”

Bass, who is nearing the end of his two-year mission in Kabul, said that with “fewer than a million votes in a country of over 30 million people,” the winner of the elections will lack majority support. 

Voter turnout in the election in late September was the lowest since the Taliban’s ouster in 2001.

Around 1.9 million people out of more than 9.6 million registered voters took part in the elections, according to Afghanistan’s election commission.

The commission released preliminary results of the election two weeks ago showing incumbent President Ashraf Ghani secured 50.6 percent of the vote and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah 39.5 percent, with the remaining votes split among 10 other candidates.

Abdullah has demanded the election commission discard 300,000 “bogus” votes cast in favor of the president. After weeks of dispute, the electoral body has begun investigating the allegations.

Ghani’s camp rejected the claims, and also filed complaints of mismanagement and fraud.

Many in Afghanistan fear the election could require a second round of voting if the political bickering continues.

In an interview broadcast on Wednesday, Bass said the poor voter turnout “is not a signal that a large majority of the people support the winner.”

“Whoever wins in the first round needs to approach it with a bit of humility. They need to reach out to other political factions. They need to be governing inclusively. They need to be listening to the desires, fears and objectives of a wider cross section of society, and to govern in a way that people feel they are being heard,” Bass said.

Ghani and Abdullah’s teams could not be reached for response.

The two have shared power in a national unity government as part of a deal brokered by Washington after the 2014 elections marred by allegations of heavy rigging.

Abdul Hafeez Mansoor, a pro-Abdullah politician, described the US envoy’s comments as “interference,” saying it was part of Washington’s efforts to create a “weak and controllable government in Afghanistan.”

“How does the US ambassador know there won’t be a second round and far more people will participate in it? America wants a less legitimate, divided and subdued government here,” he told Arab News.

Retired Afghan army Gen. Attiqullah Amarkhail said that the US wanted a “weak government in Afghanistan in order to keep its military presence.”

“The US ambassador is implementing his government’s policies here. America wants a divided country,” he said.

Bass’s comments follow the US resumption of direct talks with the Taliban in a bid to end the 18-year conflict in Afghanistan.

The envoy claimed the US was not insisting on a nationwide cease-fire with the Taliban.

“It depends on the Taliban. I mean, we are not insisting at this point that there has to be a nationwide cease-fire before anything can happen,” Bass said.

Ellie Aben

  • The exact date of Villavende’s death is yet to be determined, pending the results of an autopsy
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines announced Thursday it will stop sending domestic workers to Kuwait, following the death of one of its citizens in the Gulf state allegedly at the hands of her employer’s wife.

Reports say that Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende, from South Cotabato, died of injuries after being taken to a hospital by her male employer. “I will issue a directive that there will be a partial deployment ban, which means that we will not deploy new workers in the meantime,” said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

A statement from the Department of Labor and Employment said the partial ban only applied to first-time workers who will serve as household help in Kuwait. It does not cover skilled and returning workers or those who are on vacation. 

But Bello warned that the government may impose a total work ban if justice was not served for Villavende. 

“This should serve as a clear message to Kuwaiti authorities. The partial ban may ripen into a total deployment ban if justice for Jeanelyn Villavende is not met.”

He added that an initial report from the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Kuwait said: “Villavende was beaten to death, and was already dead when brought to a hospital. Attending nurses reported that she was ‘black and blue’.” 

The exact date of Villavende’s death is yet to be determined, pending the results of an autopsy.

Her female employer is now in the custody of Kuwaiti authorities, Bello said, and Villavende’s local recruitment agency was also being held responsible for its failure to act on her request for repatriation months before her brutal death.

“We will also ask Villavende’s recruitment agency to explain their inaction. As early as September, she already complained about maltreatment and underpayment of salary. She also repeatedly requested the agency for repatriation, but they did not do anything,” said Bello. 

Villavende’s local recruitment agency faces the possible cancellation of its license, according to the secretary. Labor officials said Villavende’s family was last able to talk to her in October. The family called her on Dec. 13 but it was her female employer who answered the call and said that Villavende was busy.

Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac, who went to South Cotabato to express his condolences, said her death and funeral expenses would be covered. Her family will receive livelihood assistance and there will be an education scholarship for her youngest sibling.

Villavende’s death has sparked outrage in the Philippines which, in 2018, signed a memorandum of understanding with Kuwait providing protection to overseas foreign workers in the Gulf state.

The presidential palace condemned Villavende’s death, saying it was a clear violation of this agreement.

“We consider Jeanelyn’s tragic death a clear disregard of the agreement signed by both our country and Kuwait in 2018 which seeks to uphold and promote the protection of the rights and welfare of our workers in Kuwait,” said presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo. “We look forward to its resolution for the rendition of justice to the deceased and her family.”

The Philippines imposed a total deployment ban in 2018 following the gruesome death of Joanna Demafelis, whose body was found stuffed in a freezer at her employers’ Kuwaiti apartment.

Demafelis’ death led to a diplomatic crisis between Philippines and Kuwait, which lasted several months.

Manila imposed a ban on Filipino workers in the Gulf state, while Kuwait ordered the Philippines ambassador to leave the country and recalled its own envoy.

The rocky period ended after a deal was signed to protect overseas foreign workers and the Philippines announced the lifting of the deployment ban.

