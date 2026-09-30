KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he had visited troops at the front line near Lyman, an embattled town in Ukraine’s east where it has launched a counter-offensive against Russian forces.

In the Lyman sector, I held a coordination meeting with corps, brigade, and battalion commanders.



There were reports on decisions regarding defense procurement at the brigade level, first and foremost the procurement of pickup trucks. We also discussed strengthening the Unmanned… pic.twitter.com/Vr5tb2zzDa — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 30, 2026

“Today, I met here with the warriors carrying out missions in the Lyman sector and presented them with state awards. I also spoke with the brigade commander about the missions the unit is carrying out,” Zelensky said on social media, posting a video of him at a command post.