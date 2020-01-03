Fans soak up the atmosphere as Dakar Rally comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

You are here

Motorsport fans on Thursday flocked to the race village. (Supplied)
  • 550 competitors from 62 countries will take part in the race
Updated 03 January 2020
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: With the start of the Dakar Rally only days away, fans in Saudi Arabia have been getting their first taste of the excitement and spectacle of the legendary race.

This year marks the first time the event has been staged in the Middle East, with the Kingdom playing host. In a test of endurance as well as speed, 550 competitors from 62 countries — driving cars, motorbikes, quad bikes and trucks — will set off from Jeddah on Sunday to cover 7,500 kilometers during 12 days of racing across the Saudi desert.

Motorsport fans on Thursday flocked to the race village, set up on the Jeddah Corniche, to soak up the atmosphere during the build-up to the start of the race and were clearly delighted to have the chance to attend the legendary event for the first time.

Hamid Haalwani, who was accompanied by his children, said that he has been a big fan of the Dakar Rally for a long time and came to the village to show his kids what it is all about.

“I am very interested in seeing the Dakar this year in Saudi Arabia,” he added. “It is one of the major sporting events in the world; everyone loves the Dakar. I am really proud and pleased to see Saudi Arabia hosting such a mega event.”

Mahir Baqabas, 23, was shopping for souvenir Dakkar Rally T-shirts.

“We had heard about the Dakar before,” he said. “My friends and I decided to come and live the action. We are lucky to have the opportunity to see it.”

Hani Amro was also excited that the rally is being held in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

“It’s not everyday fans have the chance to experience the ultimate thrill of the Dakar rally,” he said. “As a big fan of the event and other famous car races I am really excited to live this moment and to meet the (racers) here in person.

“The Dakar rally is the pinnacle of motorsport events in the world, so there is no better setting to celebrate the (race) than here in our country.”

The Dakar Rally begins on Jan. 5 in Jeddah, and will end in Riyadh on Jan. 17. In the past year, Saudi Arabia has increasingly opened its doors to international tourism and world-class sports and entertainment events, as part of efforts to diversify the nation’s economy.
 

RIYADH: Al-Nasr won their first ever Saudi Super Cup on Saturday by overcoming a strong, battling Al-Taawoun on 5-4 penalties.

After both teams managed to score a single goal at the end of the 90 minutes, extra time could not separate the teams. 

However, it was Al-Nasr, who had previously failed to win the cup in 2015 and 2014, who triumphed on penalties.

Al-Taawoun got into the match quickly and went ahead with a devastatingly authoritative header from Cameroonian forward Léandre Tawamba, on the 18th minute, which Al-Nasr’s Australian keeper Brad Jones could do nothing to prevent.

But Tawamba’s evening soon ended as an injury forced him out of the game less then ten minutes after the impressive header raised the hopes of the fans of the Buraidah club.

After the break, Al-Taawoun came out to seal the deal in Jeddah’s Shining Jewel Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City, nearly succeeding early on.

Burundian Cédric Amissi was close to scoring their second, but his shot clipped Jones’s left post before bouncing clear.

But Al-Nasr were not to be denied. 

A well worked moved on the 58th minute found Moroccan Abderazzaq Hamdallah who showed skill and determination to break into the Al-Taawoun penalty area before sliding the equalizer nonchalantly past the rushing Cássio, who appeared to get his angles wrong.

The match was destined to see the winners decided on penalties and a close shootout ended with Riyadh’s Al-Nasr lifting the Super Cup for the first time in the clubs history.

After the match, Prince Alwaleed Talal, honored the victorious team tweeting: “I congratulate Al-Nasr Club ⁦for winning the Super Cup, and I seize this opportunity to announce a reward of one million Saudi riyals for the club.”

