Author: Ikaika Ramones

Indigenous studies struggles to analyze class, yet class reshapes the cultural, political, and economic terrain of indigeneity.

In “Red Dirt,” Ikaika Ramones goes beyond the usual conceptual frameworks of resistance and domination to explore the political-economic basis for Native Hawaiian social reproduction and revitalization.

By doing so, he casts indigeneity as a contested process rather than reification, encompassing both grassroots revitalization efforts and large, multibillion-dollar Native organizations.