ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said they had carried out 875 strikes against Houthi targets as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation, claiming to have neutralized about 130 fighters and commanders and destroyed or disabled 50 military assets.

The strikes targeted Houthi positions, gatherings, reinforcements, firing sites and combat equipment, with support from combat aircraft, drones and artillery, the military spokesperson said.

In Taiz, government forces backed by the Popular Resistance continued to repel Houthi attacks and target the group’s movements and positions across several fronts.

In Marib and Al-Jawf, emergency units, Nation’s Shield forces and military units, supported by the Popular Resistance, struck Houthi gatherings and reinforcements, the spokesperson said.

Forces on the southern and western fronts, including the Nation’s Shield, Giants brigades and National Resistance forces, also continued operations against Houthi movements and attacks.

The military said initial field estimates indicated that about 130 Houthi commanders and fighters had been neutralized, while 50 military vehicles and assets, including a missile-launch platform, had been destroyed or disabled.

It said its forces were continuing operations while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.