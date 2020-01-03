You are here

Top fashion trends for 2020

The buzzword for fashion in 2020 will undoubtedly be sustainability. (Getty)
SUJATA ASSOMULL

  • From durable denim to shimmering sequins, these are the looks that will dominate the year ahead
MUMBAI: The buzzword for fashion in 2020 will undoubtedly be sustainability. Everyone from comedian Hasan Minhaj to Anna Wintour — fashion’s ultimate last word — is talking about how we all need to be more mindful of our fashion consumption. A recent United Nations study revealed that the industry is responsible for about 10 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions and 20 percent of all wastewater, and consumes more energy than the airline and shipping industries put together. The way we currently consume fashion is literally killing our planet. Of course, that doesn’t mean we are going to stop shopping — nor is fashion going to stop pushing new styles. But as we start a new decade, fashion will have to establish a new order — one in which consumers realize that less can be more. There will be other major trends in 2020, as we reveal below, but this will be the year’s defining one.

The new power piece

Borrowing from a man’s wardrobe will never go out of style. But this year, it’s one of the most traditional and often-ignored silhouettes that is set to become a woman’s best friend: the waistcoat. Whether you’re wearing it with a suit, as suggested by Burberry (pictured), with a high-slit skirt à la Gucci, or taking your cue from Celine and giving it a boho twist by pairing it with jeans, a tunic-style shirt and some layered neckpieces, the waistcoat is a true investment buy.

Jungle fever

Conde Nast have become the first media company to sign the United Nations Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action.  The industry is acknowledging its contribution to the current climate crisis and also celebrating the beauty of nature, be it Marni’s ode to the wilderness (pictured), Carolina Herrera’s ‘Super Blooms’ or Dior’s “inclusive garden” at Paris Fashion Week. And the most Instagrammed moment of the year’s Spring/Summer 2020 runway collections was Jennifer Lopez in palm-print dress by Versace. The 50 year old style icon wore a redux version of a dress she wore 20 years ago to the Grammys, and showed that palm print is back, and stronger than ever.

The big bag theory

2019 was all about micro bags. For 2020, we’re pleased to say, it’s time to roll out the super clutches and oversized totes because the big bag is back. (Finally, we can carry more than our keys and a credit card again…) Leading the way is the brand of the moment, Bottega Veneta (pictured). From large pouches and giant crossbodies, these are bags you can carry your office in.

Keep it short

There’s a pair of shorts to suit every woman this year — from hotpants to baggy shorts, you can’t go wrong with this silhouette. Heritage labels including Hermes (pictured) and Salvatore Ferragamo are favoring the high-cut style, while Tod’s, Max Mara and Bottega Venetta give their nod to the more-modest Bermuda shorts.

The Nineties are back

With consumers looking for trans-seasonal pieces that offer longevity, fashion is looking back to the 1990s, the decade of minimalism. Tank tops, easy dresses, and the white shirt — all staples of the time — have now become high-fashion pieces, as seen at The Row, Gabriella Hearst, Prada (pictured) and Bottega Veneta.

Get crafty

As ‘slow fashion’ comes to the fore, the industry is going back to focusing on its arts-and-crafts roots, with crochet becoming increasingly influential. But this is not your grandma’s crocheting — this is a new high-fashion style. Stella McCartney’s lace-y look and Isabel Marant’s Brazilian vibe (pictured) are two great examples of how this traditional art is being updated for 2020.

Bling it on

It’s 2020 and time to shine. Fashion is celebrating the new decade with sequins, turning simple silhouettes such as tuxedo jackets and slip dresses into elevated classics. Seen on the runways of shows by Saint Laurent (pictured) and Ralph Lauren, this is an effortless way to shimmer and shine.

The new trench

Of course Burberry went strong on this outwear staple--- it was this label that first brought made the trench a statement piece. But now many brands are putting their twist on in- be it Michael Kors by adding seriously exaggerated power shoulders to this this classic style or Oscar de la Renta’s floral laser-cut details (pictured) for a feel of feminine ease.

Denim deluxe

In keeping with fashion’s more-relaxed attitude in 2020 (and the penchant for long-lasting clothing) it’s no surprise to see denim — particularly jeans — reclaiming their place in women’s wardrobes. From skinny-fit to flares, a pair of well-cut jeans is a must-have this year. Seen on the catwalks at Chanel, Celine (pictured) and Bottega Veneta you cannot go wrong with denim in 2020.

Go bright or go home

Everyone needs that one fun addition to their look and what better to add some vibrancy that with fluorescent colors? From Valentino’s neon-yellow tiered gown to Jeremy Scott’s puffy technicolored cocktail dresses (pictured), it seems color is the way to make an evening statement next year.

Behind the scenes of ‘The Witcher’ 

“The Witcher” has already become the most popular new Netflix series of the year. (Supplied)
William Mullally

Behind the scenes of ‘The Witcher’ 

  • On set with the stars and showrunner of Netflix’s new fantasy epic
BUDAPEST: Despite debuting in late December, “The Witcher,” a fantasy epic based on an acclaimed series of novels, has already become the most popular new Netflix series of the year. Full of monsters, knights, sorcerers and even dragons, the show, created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and starring Henry Cavill, is — unlike, say, “Game of Thrones” — unashamed to be a shining example of its genre, both embracing fantasy and moving it forward.

As Arab News visited the set in the remote woods of Hungary, standing in the mud on a cold day with star of the show Henry Cavill brooding in his long white wig nearby — fully in character as Geralt of Rivia — Schmidt Hissrich was invigorated, even five months into a gruelling six-month shoot.

“I think the opportunity for me to write something that so many people are in love with is, honestly, a great honor. It does come with fans that get a little excited sometimes, but that’s what anybody would want,” says Schmidt Hissrich.

When rumblings of the series’ development first began, one fan did get a little over excited, racing around Hollywood to try to find some way into the project. That fan, of course, was Henry Cavill.

“As soon as I heard this was in the offing, I started hunting it down. I got agents on the case and I said, ‘Right, whatever’s happening, I want in,’” Cavill tells Arab News.

Cavill became a fan from the videogames, which he played through multiple times — not on a PS4 or XBOX, he’s quick to point out.

“I’m a gamer. PC gamer in particular. I played “The Witcher 2” many years ago when it first came out, and I played “The Witcher 3” a number of times around. My gaming interests probably came from my father. He liked PCs when we were all kids — me and my four brothers — and we ended up turning our dining-room table into a gaming table, much to our mother’s dismay. We had four or five PCs all linked up and we’d play games that way, and that became a part of our childhood. So as an adult now, in my free time, I do whatever I can just to ease the mind or get some peace by gaming. And “The Witcher” is a particularly good game, so…” says Cavill.

Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, fascinated Cavill, as he was an anomaly in the age of the anti-hero — a truly good person, pulled into a dark world and forced to contend with it.

“Ultimately, at his core, he’s a white knight. But he’s also capable of being incredibly cold and doing what’s necessary… He is the best you can get from a very, very harsh world, and he’s incredible at surviving in it. And there’s something about that which I really like, I mean he’s not all chocolate box and cuddles. He’s the kind of guy who will kill you if you mess with him. If you mess with those around him, he will kill you. But, at the same time, he will put his own life in grave danger to save a complete stranger from harm, and there’s something wonderful about that,” says Cavill.

While the show is built to please its legions of fans, Schmidt Hissrich was careful to build something that would be accessible to anyone, even viewers who have traditionally been turned off by fantasy’s excessive machismo, one-dimensional female characters, and lack of diversity.

“I always call this the “Mom Test,” because my mother would never, ever watch ‘The Witcher,’” says Schmidt Hissrich. “So how do I get my mom, a 60-something-year-old woman in Ohio to watch this? People come in with a lot of preconceptions about what fantasy is, but I think ‘The Witche’r tells a lot of really human stories. Yes, there are monsters. Yes, there’s going to be a lot of blood. But there’s also a family coming together. That has been the theme of the first season: What makes a family? How does a family find each other? Why are they meant to be together? I think people who may not think that they’re fantasy fans will come and find that they are.”

Freya Allan, who plays the young Princess Cirilla of Cintra, was most interested in how many of the characters’ issues she could connect with.

“Of course it’s got brilliant fantastical elements, but there are a lot of relatable topics within it,” she says. “Loss, wanting to find a family, having been orphaned, wanting a child. All of these things go on in this world which isn’t a fantasy world at all.”

