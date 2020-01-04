You are here

‘1982’: Witnessing a war via the corridors of a school

Nadine Labaki stars in ‘1982.’ Supplied
Updated 04 January 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

  • Oualid Mouaness’ debut feature examines the effects of the 1982 War on children and adults
  • The film was submitted as Lebanon’s contender for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars
CHENNAI: Oualid Mouaness’ debut feature, “1982” — which premiered at the recent Toronto International Film Festival and was submitted as Lebanon’s contender for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars — examines the effects of the 1982 War on children and adults.

Writer-director Mouaness takes his camera to an upmarket school in Beirut, and tells us how the start of the conflict affected the staff, which tried its best to put up a pretense of normality, urging children to continue with an examination. 

The film focusses on the story of 11-year-old Wissam (Mohammad Dali) and his affection for his studious classmate, Joanna (Gia Madi). After sending her anonymous romantic notes, he tries to up his confidence to say he loves her. Joanna is smitten by his attention.

But teachers at the school appear distracted and disoriented by the accounts they hear on the radio. Yasmine (Nadine Labaki, whose directorial effort, “Capernaum,” was nominated for 2019’s Oscars) is worried about her parents and brother, while her teacher-boyfriend, Joseph (Rodrigue Sleiman), stresses over the political questions the conflict will throw up, which puts a deep strain on their relationship.

The intertwined story lines occur in the midst of examinations, bombings in the distance and aerial dog-fights above, with Mouaness weaving into his narrative the loss of innocence and how people become resilient to cope with the destructiveness of war. Take Labaki as Yasmine, who aptly conveys the rising tension as she juggles with her own personal dilemma (disagreements with Joseph, her sick father, nervous mother and rebellious brother) and the children’s antics. 

However, the absence of drama as the clouds of conflict gather on the horizon leaves the feature wanting. It was an ordinary school day that turned into chaos, but Brian Rigney Hubbard’s camera is busy taking in the blue skies and lush greenery. The images of the black smoke at a distance, fighter jets high above and rolling tanks on the ground are not enough to underline the tension. The transformation from something ordinary to something extraordinary only just makes it through. What the film does, though, is show how divisive politics harms human ties, and “1982” demonstrates this in no uncertain terms.

 

Topics: Nadine Labaki Oualid Mouaness

Rami Malek stars in latest Saint Laurent campaign

Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek is the face of YSL's newest campaign. Supplied
  • The Egyptian-American actor stars in YSL's latest Menswear campaign for Spring 2020
  • Malek landed his first high-fashion gig when he served as the face of Dior Homme
DUBAI: Saint Laurent has unveiled its Menswear campaign for Spring 2020, starring Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek.

The 38-year-old who has been announced as the new face of the Parisian maison appears in a series of black-and-white images, captured by fashion photographer David Sims, for the campaign, wearing Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s latest collection of slim-cut trousers, military-inspired jackets, sequined pants, silk boleros and expertly-tailored jeans.

The “Mr. Robot” actor follows in the footsteps of rapper Travis Scott, actor Keanu Reeves and “Big Little Lies” star Zoe Kravitz, who have all served as ambassadors for the prestigious fashion house.  

Malek landed his first high-fashion gig when he served as the face of Dior Homme, fronting the label’s Spring 2017 campaign alongside English singer Boy George, as well as rapper A$AP Rocky.

Recently, the James Bond villain has been nominated for the Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Golden Globes 2020 for his role as a computer hacker named Elliot Alderson in the American thriller television show “Mr. Robot.” Naturally, we are expecting him to wear Saint Laurent on the red carpet.

Topics: Rami Malek YSL

