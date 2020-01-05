Fed policymakers broadly see eye to eye on 2020 outlook

You are here

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester poses during an interview on the sidelines of the American Economic Association’s annual meeting in San Diego, California. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • in San Diego Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said: “I think most of us think that we are well-calibrated now”
SAN DIEGO: Federal Reserve policymakers who last year were frequently at odds over where to set US borrowing costs opened 2020 telegraphing confidence in the state of the economy and signaling broad agreement that monetary policy is right where it should be.
In their first remarks in the new year, heads of several regional Fed banks noted a strong job market, robust consumer spending and a rising optimism for a resolution to the trade tensions that had nicked growth in the second half of 2019.
Interest rates were cut three times last year to bring the Fed’s target to a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent and to ensure global headwinds didn’t short-circuit the longest US economic expansion in history. In an interview on the sidelines of an economics conference.
in San Diego Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said: “I think most of us think that we are well-calibrated now.”
Based on forecasts of her fellow policymakers on the Fed’s rate-setting committee, she said: “The committee thinks a flat path (for interest rates) ... is appropriate.”
Mester had been among a handful of Fed policymakers who argued last year that the US economy did not need lower rates to continue to grow.
And while she and others noted the outlook could change if an outside shock such as this week’s dramatic escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran knocks the US economy off its current trajectory, most appear happy to leave rates where they are.
“The economy is still healthy,” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said earlier on Friday in Baltimore. Like Mester, Barkin had been skeptical of last year’s rate cuts. “I’m encouraged by recent jobs reports and the pace of holiday spending,” with last year’s round of three Fed rate cuts helping prop up demand for homes, cars and other big-ticket consumer items, Barkin added.

It was an assessment also shared by Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans  who, unlike Barkin and Mester, supported last year’s interest-rate cuts. In a CNBC interview, Evans predicted US economic growth this year would chug along at a rate of 2 percent to 2.25 percent, roughly the pace of expansion in the second half of last year.

2019 rate cuts
The clutch of comments on Friday shows how comfortable most Fed policymakers are that the 2019 rate cuts will prove a sufficient buffer against the risks that spurred them into providing the stimulus, including slowing global growth and escalating trade tensions.
Indeed, after a fractious year for the Fed, which saw split votes on each of the rate cuts, officials agreed unanimously in their final policy meeting of 2019 to leave rates unchanged. Moreover, they agreed rates were likely to stay on hold for “a time” as long as the economy remains on track, minutes of the Dec. 10-11 meeting released on Friday showed.
“Participants judged that it would be appropriate to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate,” according to the minutes.
Even with their newfound consensus over the outlook for rates and the economy, there were some signs of tensions that could divide Fed policymakers as the year progresses.
Inflation has been running below the Fed’s 2 percent target, and that is worrying some policymakers including San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly.
“We are seeing some early evidence that long run inflation expectations are slipping,” Daly said at the annual American Economics Association meeting in San Diego. “We don’t have a really good understanding of why it’s been so difficult to get inflation back up.
Speaking at the same panel, Dallas Fed bank chief Robert Kaplan downplayed the danger of low inflation, noting that it is only a few tenths of a percentage point below the Fed’s target. At the same time he noted his worry that low rates could feed excesses in the financial system.
Mester, in her interview, took a similar stance. “I don’t see anything right now that suggests to me inflation is going to run away on the top side,” she said. “I don’t see it running too low either.”

24-hour video on fugitive Ghosn checked only once a month

This file screen grab from a handout video by representatives of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn dated April 9, 2019 shows the 65-year-old tycoon speaking in a video message recorded before his rearrest earlier this year in Tokyo. (AFP)
  • Lawyer of Nissan’s ex-boss has complained that spying on his client was a violation of human rights
TOKYO: Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail in Japan and turned up in Lebanon, was last seen on surveillance video leaving his Tokyo home alone, presumably to board his getaway plane. Although the security cameras at his home were on 24 hours, the footage was only required to be submitted to the court once a month, on the 15th, according to lawyers’ documents detailing Ghosn’s bail conditions.
Records of his phone calls, Internet use and meetings were also submitted every month.
Electronic tethers common in the US are not used in Japan for bail. Ghosn had offered to wear one when he requested bail.
The major Japanese daily Sankei reported on Saturday that Ghosn’s flight happened just as the private security company hired by Nissan to keep watch over Ghosn stopped work.
Ghosn had been preparing a complaint against the security company, according to Sankei.
His lawyer Junichiro Hironaka has complained that spying on his client was a violation of human rights, but he declined to say who might be behind it.
Nissan was closed for the holidays and not immediately available for comment. Sankei said Nissan was worried the surveillance conditions set by the Japanese court weren’t sufficient to keep tabs on Ghosn.
Hironaka told public broadcaster NHK TV late Friday that Ghosn had carried one of his French passports in a locked plastic case, so that it could be read without unlocking, in case he was stopped by authorities. The lawyers had the key. Hironaka told NHK the case could have been smashed with a hammer. Hironaka has denied any knowledge of the escape.
All foreigners in Japan are required to have their passports with them to show to police or other officials. It is unclear whether the French passport is the one Ghosn used to enter Lebanon.
Lebanese authorities have said Ghosn entered the country legally on a French passport, though he had been required to surrender all his passports to his lawyers under the terms of his bail. He also holds Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship.
Video footage at Ghosn’s home shows him walking out on Dec. 29, according to NHK. An earlier report said he was carted out inside a musical instrument case.
Turkish airline company MNG Jet said two of its planes were used illegally in Ghosn’s escape, first flying him from Osaka, Japan, to Istanbul, and then on to Beirut, where he arrived Monday and has not been seen since.
It said a company employee had admitted to falsifying flight records so that Ghosn’s name did not appear, adding that he acted “in his individual capacity” without MNG Jet’s knowledge. The company did not say to whom the jets were leased, or identify the employee.

Interpol has issued a wanted notice for Ghosn. Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon and it appeared unlikely he would be handed over.
It’s not clear either how Japan might respond.
The defiant escape of such a high-profile suspect while awaiting trial on financial misconduct allegations has raised serious questions about the surveillance methods of the Japanese bail system.
Some may argue bail decisions should become more stringent, when bail is already restricted in Japan, compared to US trials, and preparations before they start take far longer in Japan, where the conviction rate is higher than 99 percent.
Government offices were shut down for the New Year’s holidays, and there have been no official statements.
Ghosn, who has said in a statement that he left to avoid Japan’s “injustice,” is set to speak to reporters in Beirut on Wednesday.
He has repeatedly said he is innocent, stressing that the charges were trumped up to block a fuller merger between Nissan Motor and alliance partner Renault of France.
 

