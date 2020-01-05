Most Saudis consider pop music an effective way to uplift mood, says study

RIYADH: Nutritional experts across the globe agree that our bodies require a balanced diet to maintain a healthy lifestyle. But can our listening habits also influence our well-being?

Global music streaming service Deezer recently commissioned scientists at the British Academy of Sound Therapy (BAST) to uncover a musical recommended daily allowance (RDA) for a healthy body and mind.

The study explored the relationship between music and mental and physical well-being by examining how listening to different styles and genres affects mood. Over 7,500 people across eight countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, participated in the survey.

The study revealed that relaxation was the most common emotional benefit gained from music (90 percent), followed by happiness (82 percent) and overcoming sadness (47 percent). A third of participants (32 percent) reported using music to help them concentrate, while more than a quarter (28 percent) dealt with anger through their tunes.

Pop music was highlighted as the most effective genre for inducing happiness (25 percent), with “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5 emerging as the most popular song among listeners in Saudi Arabia.

The research showed that participants felt happier within just five minutes of listening to joyful tunes. Those surveyed also reported feeling more satisfied with life (86 percent), having increased energy (89 percent) and laughing more (65 percent) when playing their favorite “feel-good” songs.

Listeners in Saudi Arabia selected Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” as the best choice for achieving a calm state of mind. Participants reported feeling peaceful and contented (92 percent), having reduced muscle tension (79 percent) and sleeping better (82 percent) when listening to relaxing songs. According to experts from BAST, a slow tempo helps to aid relaxation due to how the brain processes sound. The rhythm and patterns found in music have a direct influence on patterns within the biological system, regulating brainwaves, heart rate and neurochemistry.

“Music fans have always understood that listening to their favorite songs has a profound emotional impact, and the findings of our new study confirm this belief,” commented Tarek Mounir, Deezer’s CEO for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. “Whether listeners are enjoying a happy moment, dealing with a stressful situation or simply wish to relax and unwind after a hectic day, our professionally curated playlists offer the perfect soundtrack. Deezer’s unrivaled music library ensures users can reflect and enhance their emotional states, whatever their musical preferences.”

RESEARCH FINDINGS • 14 minutes of uplifting music to feel happy (18% of musical recommended daily allowance) • 16 minutes of calming music to relax (20.5% of musical RDA) • 16 minutes of songs to overcome sadness (20.5%) • 15 minutes of motivating music to aid concentration (19%) • 17 minutes of music to help manage anger (22%)

Lyz Cooper of BAST explained: “There are certain properties of music that affect the mind and body. Dedicating time each day to listening to music that triggers different emotions can have a hugely beneficial impact on our well-being. Listening to happy songs increases blood flow to areas of the brain associated with reward, and decreases flow to the amygdala, the part of the brain associated with fear.”

A third of respondents (28 percent) reported that rock music helps them to process feelings of anger, with “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen revealed as the top song choice in Saudi Arabia. The study showed that while a third (31 percent) of respondents prefer music with a fast tempo when feeling angry, another third favor slow-tempo tunes. This difference comes down to genetic make-up. Rousing music can increase heart rate, blood pressure and emotional response, which helps some listeners to process their angry emotions.

Deezer’s team of music editors have created a bespoke playlist based on the results to help ensure users get their musical RDA. The playlist features the recommended breakdown of different music styles and genres.