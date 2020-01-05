You are here

  • Home
  • Most Saudis consider pop music an effective way to uplift mood, says study

Most Saudis consider pop music an effective way to uplift mood, says study

1 / 2
Maroon 5’s ‘She Will Be Loved’ was the most popular song among listeners in Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
2 / 2
Saudi musicians such as Abadi Al-Johar can raise people’s mood. (File photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/27p5h

Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Most Saudis consider pop music an effective way to uplift mood, says study

Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Nutritional experts across the globe agree that our bodies require a balanced diet to maintain a healthy lifestyle. But can our listening habits also influence our well-being?
Global music streaming service Deezer recently commissioned scientists at the British Academy of Sound Therapy (BAST) to uncover a musical recommended daily allowance (RDA) for a healthy body and mind.
The study explored the relationship between music and mental and physical well-being by examining how listening to different styles and genres affects mood. Over 7,500 people across eight countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, participated in the survey.
The study revealed that relaxation was the most common emotional benefit gained from music (90 percent), followed by happiness (82 percent) and overcoming sadness (47 percent). A third of participants (32 percent) reported using music to help them concentrate, while more than a quarter (28 percent) dealt with anger through their tunes.
 Pop music was highlighted as the most effective genre for inducing happiness (25 percent), with “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5 emerging as the most popular song among listeners in Saudi Arabia.
The research showed that participants felt happier within just five minutes of listening to joyful tunes. Those surveyed also reported feeling more satisfied with life (86 percent), having increased energy (89 percent) and laughing more (65 percent) when playing their favorite “feel-good” songs.
Listeners in Saudi Arabia selected Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” as the best choice for achieving a calm state of mind. Participants reported feeling peaceful and contented (92 percent), having reduced muscle tension (79 percent) and sleeping better (82 percent) when listening to relaxing songs. According to experts from BAST, a slow tempo helps to aid relaxation due to how the brain processes sound. The rhythm and patterns found in music have a direct influence on patterns within the biological system, regulating brainwaves, heart rate and neurochemistry.
“Music fans have always understood that listening to their favorite songs has a profound emotional impact, and the findings of our new study confirm this belief,” commented Tarek Mounir, Deezer’s CEO for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. “Whether listeners are enjoying a happy moment, dealing with a stressful situation or simply wish to relax and unwind after a hectic day, our professionally curated playlists offer the perfect soundtrack. Deezer’s unrivaled music library ensures users can reflect and enhance their emotional states, whatever their musical preferences.”

RESEARCH FINDINGS

• 14 minutes of uplifting music to feel happy (18% of musical recommended daily allowance)

• 16 minutes of calming music to relax (20.5% of musical RDA)

• 16 minutes of songs to overcome sadness (20.5%)

• 15 minutes of motivating music to aid concentration (19%)

• 17 minutes of music to help manage anger (22%)

Lyz Cooper of BAST explained: “There are certain properties of music that affect the mind and body. Dedicating time each day to listening to music that triggers different emotions can have a hugely beneficial impact on our well-being. Listening to happy songs increases blood flow to areas of the brain associated with reward, and decreases flow to the amygdala, the part of the brain associated with fear.”
 A third of respondents (28 percent) reported that rock music helps them to process feelings of anger, with “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen revealed as the top song choice in Saudi Arabia. The study showed that while a third (31 percent) of respondents prefer music with a fast tempo when feeling angry, another third favor slow-tempo tunes. This difference comes down to genetic make-up. Rousing music can increase heart rate, blood pressure and emotional response, which helps some listeners to process their angry emotions.
Deezer’s team of music editors have created a bespoke playlist based on the results to help ensure users get their musical RDA. The playlist features the recommended breakdown of different music styles and genres.

Topics: British Academy of Sound Therapy (BAST) Saudi Arabia Music Culture and Entertainment

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dakar Village’s third day concludes with mega show
Saudi Arabia
Saudi development program in Yemen implements transportation project

Saudi Arabia and 7 countries form council to secure Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

Updated 06 January 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and 7 countries form council to secure Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

  • King Salman met foreign ministers of the countries involved in Riyadh
  • The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden are two of the world’s busiest shipping routes
Updated 06 January 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman praised on Monday the formation of a new council aimed at securing the waterways of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The council, which includes Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia, will increase cooperation between the countries and aims to tackle piracy, smuggling and other threats in the seas that are key international shipping routes.
King Salman met the foreign ministers of the countries involved in Riyadh on Monday.
They discussed a number of issues related to developing joint cooperation in order to enhance security and stability in the region.


The ministers signed a founding charter for the Council of Arab and African States bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, said the meeting came at a sensitive time when cooperation needs to be increased capabilities enhanced “so that we can deal with any risks or challenges facing our region, and work to protect the security of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.”
“The Kingdom is very keen to coordinate and cooperate with the member states of this council, to face these challenges and the risks that surround us from every side,” he added.
The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden are two of the world’s busiest shipping routes connecting Europe to Asia and the Middle East.

Topics: King Salman Saudi Arabia Egypt Eritrea Somalia Jordan Djibouti Yemen Sudan Sameh Shoukry Ayman Safadi Osman Saleh Muhammad Al-Hadrami Asmaa Mohamed Abdullah Mahmoud Youssef Ahmed Issa Awad

Related

Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives newly appointed Saudi ambassadors
Saudi Arabia
King Salman calls Iraqi president, expresses Kingdom’s keenness on stability in Iraq

Latest updates

Australian bushfires hit businesses
Another unhappy New Year for Syria's suffering civilians
Israel approves more than 1,900 new settler homes: NGO
UN resumes grain milling in starvation-threatened Yemen
US-Iran tensions roil world markets as gold hits 7-year high

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.