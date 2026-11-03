I must have missed the memo because I had no idea that Kuwait’s popular comfort-food spot, Deboned, had opened physical outlets — three, in fact — in Saudi Arabia. Tucked between other local eateries, I made my way there at first chance.

Founded in 2021, they specialize in bone-free, chargrilled chicken in various forms: chopped in cubes, sliced in wraps or neatly arranged atop a bed of rice. They started in the Kingdom as a cloud kitchen, then opened physical stores gradually.

I visited their branch in Alkhobar’s Olaya district recently and it was instantly inviting, with friendly staff that did not make me feel like I was part of a fast-food factory with eats produced on a conveyer belt assembly line.

Since it was my first time visiting their eatery and I was the only customer at that moment, I took my time to land on what I would try.

I was not rushed by staff despite my indecisiveness on the day; I asked them about what each dish contained, including which sauce they would recommend.

After settling on my order and paying, I found that they gifted me a small box of chicken wings which did not make my cut — a really thoughtful gesture, which I devoured.

They had an upstairs seating area that somehow reminded me of a retro diner if it was located on a train.

I tried their seasoned rice topped with sliced Deboned chargrilled half chicken to start, marinated to perfection and finished with a creamy sauce. I ordered a side of their cucumber yogurt salad, which absolutely hit the spot.

I particularly enjoyed their tawouk sandwich, wrapped in a blanket of Arabic bread with bits of pickles. You have a choice to add potatoes inside the sandwich or not. Predictably, I added some.

If you think one sandwich will not be enough, then try the combo with two fresh chargrilled tawouk wraps. It is served with baked potato bits, garlic sauce, and a soft drink for SR43 ($11) and, like all of their chicken items, can be in original or spicy.

Their oven-baked potato chunks come in either regular or sweet potato; and I liked how they incorporated local favorites such as hummus with fresh Arabic bread that can come in its original form or with bits of chicken pieces swimming within.

They also offer fattoush and tabbouleh salads, and a chicken shawarma rice plate, finished with a dazzling drizzle of tahini and molasses.

To finish, I recommend their classic creamy rice pudding, slow-cooked and lightly-sweetened for SR14. If you want a slightly richer dessert, there is a chocolate rice-pudding option.

Although I am not much of a soda drinker, I liked that Deboned supports Saudi soft-drink brand Kinza as their main supplier.

So far, there are three physical Deboned locations in the Eastern Province, all of which opened within the last two years — two in Dammam and one in Alkhobar.

And, of course, you can still find them on the delivery apps, which was how they got their start in the Kingdom.

For updates check their Instagram @deboned.ksa.