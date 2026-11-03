RIYADH: Maysan governorate in the Makkah region ranked first in the Kingdom for the cleanest air in the third quarter of 2026, while the Hail region had the most entries in the top 10, with four governorates, according to air-quality assessment results released recently by the National Center for Environmental Compliance.

Saad Al-Mutrafi, the center’s spokesperson, said the ranking was based on air-quality measurements in accordance with national standards and reference benchmarks set by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the GCC’s General Secretariat. These enable air-quality levels in monitored areas to be assessed using unified scientific and technical criteria.

He noted that the Hail region secured four places on the list, while Makkah and Qassim each took two, and Jouf and Madinah one each. Al-Mutrafi said monitoring results provide important indicators of air-quality levels and variations among governorates, supporting efforts to improve the environment and enhance quality of life.

The center stressed that air-quality measurements are key tools for environmental oversight and decision-making. They help identify pollutant levels, monitor changes and provide data to guide efforts to reduce pollution, protect public health and improve quality of life across the Kingdom.