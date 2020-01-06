You are here

Art residency program launched in Jeddah’s Al-Balad heritage site

A Saudi man is pictured in the old town of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia June 22, 2018. (REUTERS)
SPA

  • Al-Balad is Jeddah’s ancient port center and has been a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site since 2014
SPA

RIYADH: An art residency program in Jeddah’s Al-Balad district has been launched by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture.
The program, which will host Saudi and international artists, is designed to create an environment for cultural dialogue and the exchange of knowledge and experience.
Al-Balad is Jeddah’s ancient port center and has been a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site since 2014. It is famous for its traditional Hijazi architecture, coral masonry, and intricately hand-carved rawashin-style latticed windows.
The residency will be at the Ribat Al-Khonji building in Al-Balad. It was constructed in 1813 and was used in the past as a guesthouse for widowed and single women. It remained abandoned for a long time until it was restored and used for hosting cultural events. It was chosen for the residency project after the Ministry of Cultural made several improvements to it.
The program includes several courses, each of which continues for six weeks. They focus on social awareness, professional development, and critical thinking. Enrollment is open to Saudi and international artists, and critics.

The residency is one of the ways that the Ministry of Culture is developing talent in the cultural sector, especially the visual arts, and making it easier for international and Saudi artists to exchange experiences to support the development of the Kingdom’s cultural sector.
It seeks to raise awareness about Saudi arts and culture among local, regional and international audiences.
The ministry also wants to raise community awareness through public programs that contribute to the appreciation and understanding of contemporary art, bridging the gaps between it and the local community, in addition to establishing a platform between the local and international art communities, and offering local and international artistic practices to the Saudi public.
The program is part of the Quality of Life Program, which is aimed at achieving goals in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans.

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund deposits $131 million in accounts of Hafiz beneficiaries

A total of 7,098 job seekers — 3,928 women and 3,170 men - were offered job opportunities in the private sector in December through the two Hafiz initiatives. (SPA)
Updated 06 January 2020
SPA

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund deposits $131 million in accounts of Hafiz beneficiaries

  • Hadaf offers qualification and training support programs for people to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market and contribute to the Kingdom’s national development
Updated 06 January 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) deposited more than SAR493 million ($131 million) in people’s bank accounts for December.
The beneficiaries, numbering more than 323,000, are registered with the Hafiz unemployment and difficulty schemes. Hadaf said that the number of people registered with the Hafiz unemployment program had reached 168,062, while the figure for the difficulty scheme stood at 155,912.
A total of 7,098 job seekers — 3,928 women and 3,170 men - were offered job opportunities in the private sector in December through the two Hafiz initiatives.
The Kingdom wants to reduce unemployment figures, and to find suitable jobs for Saudis. Hadaf offers qualification and training support programs for people to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market and contribute to the Kingdom’s national development. 
To support the training of the local labor force, Hadaf has launched programs and held job interviews in cooperation with the private sector throughout Saudi Arabia to back the employment of the national workforce.

