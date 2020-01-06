You are here

  • Home
  • Book Review: ‘The Egyptian Assassin’ takes readers on an arduous journey 

Book Review: ‘The Egyptian Assassin’ takes readers on an arduous journey 

“The Egyptian Assassin” is by Egyptian author Ezzedine Fishere. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n5tju

Updated 11 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

Book Review: ‘The Egyptian Assassin’ takes readers on an arduous journey 

Updated 11 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: From Cairo comes Ezzedine Fishere’s “The Egyptian Assassin,” where traversing across the Gilf Kebir Desert is lawyer-turned-extremist Fakhreddin. Riding in uncertain circumstances with a 16-year-old son who is barely conscious, with limited supplies and a sandstorm threatening them on the open plain, Fakhreddin seeks to cross into Egypt, their final destination. The journey to this point has been long and difficult. 

Fishere’s story unfolds backward, to when Fakhreddin was a lawyer looking to help bring about change. “The Egyptian Assassin” is a fast-paced tale that starts in Cairo but moves around the world and between different personalities, personas and revenge plans. From naive desires of justice and a fair society, Fakhreddin quickly learns that life is far from ideal, and that survival is sometimes messy and violent. 

In Bayn Al-Sarayat, Fakhreddin is part of a network of lawyers trying to provide legal assistance to the less fortunate, and that is where the trouble begins. After being harassed by state security, unable to find work, and after being court-martialed for refusing to take part in the Gulf War against Iraq, Fakhreddin is on the Egyptian government’s radar and his future looks bleak.

Leaving behind everything he knows, he moves to Paris, but his heart desires to return to Egypt. Fishere’s characters, from Fakhreddin to his colleague Hussein and his aunt Maria, paint a spectrum of personalities and tragedies across his life. 

His aunt has “enough sorrow for the whole country,” and Hussein’s attempts to fight for a just society fall short. While Fakhreddin’s past propels him toward an uncertain future, he allows love and the poetry of Mahmoud Darwish to guide him.

Moving from Paris to Khartoum, and near the Ethiopian border in Damazin — where “he felt he was close to the great sources of the Nile,” which reminded him of his past in Mansoura — Fakhreddin’s efforts to move forward are cut short when his past catches up to him. 

He moves to Afghanistan and morphs into another identity, with another name, adding to the multiple roles he plays in life, some more pleasant than others, as he tries to adjust his life’s balance.

Topics: The Egyptian Assassin Ezzedine Fishere

Lebanese designers rule the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet

English actress Annabelle Wallis wore Zuhair Murad at the 2020 Golden Globes. AFP
Updated 17 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese designers rule the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet

  • From Elie Saab to Georges Chakra, designs from Lebanese couturiers reigned supreme at the 77th Annual Golden Globes
Updated 17 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The awards season kicked off Sunday night with the 77th Annual Golden Globes at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the ceremony awarded the year’s best and brightest in television and film, as decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Honored actors included Egyptian-American Rami Youssef, who took home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, making him the second consecutive actor of Arab descent to win the prestigious accolade.

But it wasn’t just Arab actors that got us talking; the elegant and glamorous dresses on the red carpet that were created by our region’s talent were worthy of their very own awards too.

Rose Leslie wearing Elie Saab at the 2020 Golden Globes. AFP

“Games of Thrones” actress Rose Leslie arrived on the red-carpet arm-in-arm with her co-star and real-life husband Kit Harrington wearing an emerald beaded long-sleeved evening gown with a sheer skirt from Lebanese couturier Elie Saab — whom she tasked with creating her wedding dress in 2018.

English actress Annabelle Wallis also turned to the Middle East for her red-carpet ensemble, opting for a black ruched off-the-shoulder ballgown from Zuhair Murad. She accessorized the fairytale-worthy look with diamonds aplenty.

Lauren Graham wearing Azzi & Osta on the red carpet. AFP

Meanwhile, “Gilmore Girls” alumna Lauren Graham demanded a double take wearing a red belted dress with a high slit from Lebanese couture duo Azzi and Osta.

Lebanese designers also found a fan in “The Morning Show” actress Janina Gavankar, who wore a  black floor-length Georges Chakra dress that boasted bright blue puffy sleeves; and “The Vampire Diaries” star Kat Graham, who turned heads in a red Georges Hobeika gown that featured a cut-out on the bodice and a thigh-high slit.

Janina Gavankar wore Georges Chakra at the 2020 Golden Globes. AFP

Elsewhere on the red carpet, American actress Jane Levy posed for cameras in a strapless embellished design from Lebanese-Australian bridalwear designer Steven Khalil.

When it came to the men on the red carpet, they were just as stylish as their female counterparts. Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek arrived to the annual ceremony with his partner Lucy Boynton, wearing, what else? A Saint Laurent tuxedo.

The actor, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Drama Series, was recently announced as a new brand ambassador of the Parisian label, starring in the French luxury Maison’s Menswear campaign for Spring 2020. 

Topics: 2020 Golden Globes

Latest updates

Book Review: ‘The Egyptian Assassin’ takes readers on an arduous journey 
The Egyptian foreign ministry will meet with France, Italy, Greece, and Cyprus on Wednesday to discuss the Libyan situation
Lebanese designers rule the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet
The Syrian Observatory: Pro-Iranian militias evacuate headquarters in Syria’s Albukamal on fears of bombing attacks
How Saudi Arabia’s The Piercing Annex is revolutionizing jewelry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.