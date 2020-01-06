Celebrities voice support for Nancy Ajram after Beirut home invasion 

DUBAI: Celebrities voiced their support for Lebanese pop singer Nancy Ajram and her husband, celebrity dentist Fadi Al-Hashem, who is accused of shooting and killing who he thought was an armed intruder who broke into the superstar’s Beirut villa on Sunday morning.

Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny, who co-judged “The Voice Kids” with Ajram, wrote on Instagram, “Get well soon Nancy. God bless you, your children and your husband.”

In an interview with local media after the incident, Ajram said “I want to thank everyone who called me to ask about me; I am okay. What is most important is that my family is in good health.”

“Thank God for your safety… and for your husband’s and your girls. God bless you all, you deserve all the best and thank God you were at home with the girls,” Emirati singer Ahlam wrote on Instagram.

Ragheb Alama, the Lebanese music sensation, took to Instagram to share the importance of the country’s involvement in the case. “The Lebanese Republic is required to defend Nancy and other real artist ambassadors who please the country and its people. It is the duty of officials to look after Nancy and her family,” Alama wrote.

الحمدلله على سلامة الفنانة الصديقة @NancyAjram وعائلتها من هذا الاعتداء على منزلها .الدولة اللبنانية مطالبة بالدفاع عن نانسي وعن غيرها من فنانين سفراء حقيقيين اسعدوا الانسان والوطن .

حسنا فعل د. فادي بالدفاع عن عائلته..من واجب المسؤولين الاستشراس في الوقوف امام نانسي وعائلتها — Ragheb Alama (@raghebalama) January 5, 2020

Local media aired footage of the robbery that circulated on social media. It is reported that in the video, taken from one of the security cameras in Ajram’s home, the intruder pointed his gun at Al-Hashem, who later reappears with a gun and chases the man who was making his way to one of the rooms.

الحمدالله على السلامة لعائلة فادي الهاشم و نانسي عجرم .

و من اول يوم عم نقول رح يهجمو علي بيوتنا

كرمال هيك لازم الجميع يكون عندو حماية ذاتية بهالفترة بوقت دولتنا مش فاضية لهالامور و بالعكس عم تاخدنا اكتر عالخراب ... @NancyAjram pic.twitter.com/Sjz4WkHvaF — Wissam R Hanna (@WissamRHanna) January 5, 2020

According to media reports in Beirut, an arrest warrant was issued for Al-Hashem and an investigation is underway.