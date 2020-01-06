You are here

  • Home
  • Celebrities voice support for Nancy Ajram after Beirut home invasion 

Celebrities voice support for Nancy Ajram after Beirut home invasion 

An intruder who broke into the superstar’s Beirut villa on Sunday morning. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/46zhq

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Celebrities voice support for Nancy Ajram after Beirut home invasion 

  • According to media reports in Beirut, an arrest warrant was issued for Ajram's husband and an investigation is underway
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Celebrities voiced their support for Lebanese pop singer Nancy Ajram and her husband, celebrity dentist Fadi Al-Hashem, who is accused of shooting and killing who he thought was an armed intruder who broke into the superstar’s Beirut villa on Sunday morning.

Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny, who co-judged “The Voice Kids” with Ajram, wrote on Instagram, “Get well soon Nancy. God bless you, your children and your husband.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

الف سلامه عليكي نانسي الله يحفظك و يحفظ اولادك و زوجك

A post shared by Tamer Hosny (@tamerhosny) on

In an interview with local media after the incident, Ajram said “I want to thank everyone who called me to ask about me; I am okay. What is most important is that my family is in good health.”

“Thank God for your safety… and for your husband’s and your girls. God bless you all, you deserve all the best and thank God you were at home with the girls,” Emirati singer Ahlam wrote on Instagram.

Ragheb Alama, the Lebanese music sensation, took to Instagram to share the importance of the country’s involvement in the case. “The Lebanese Republic is required to defend Nancy and other real artist ambassadors who please the country and its people. It is the duty of officials to look after Nancy and her family,” Alama wrote.

Local media aired footage of the robbery that circulated on social media. It is reported that in the video, taken from one of the security cameras in Ajram’s home, the intruder pointed his gun at Al-Hashem, who later reappears with a gun and chases the man who was making his way to one of the rooms.

According to media reports in Beirut, an arrest warrant was issued for Al-Hashem and an investigation is underway.

Topics: Nancy Ajram

Book Review: ‘The Egyptian Assassin’ takes readers on an arduous journey 

“The Egyptian Assassin” is by Egyptian author Ezzedine Fishere. (Supplied)
Updated 06 January 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

Book Review: ‘The Egyptian Assassin’ takes readers on an arduous journey 

Updated 06 January 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: From Cairo comes Ezzedine Fishere’s “The Egyptian Assassin,” where traversing across the Gilf Kebir Desert is lawyer-turned-extremist Fakhreddin. Riding in uncertain circumstances with a 16-year-old son who is barely conscious, with limited supplies and a sandstorm threatening them on the open plain, Fakhreddin seeks to cross into Egypt, their final destination. The journey to this point has been long and difficult. 

Fishere’s story unfolds backward, to when Fakhreddin was a lawyer looking to help bring about change. “The Egyptian Assassin” is a fast-paced tale that starts in Cairo but moves around the world and between different personalities, personas and revenge plans. From naive desires of justice and a fair society, Fakhreddin quickly learns that life is far from ideal, and that survival is sometimes messy and violent. 

In Bayn Al-Sarayat, Fakhreddin is part of a network of lawyers trying to provide legal assistance to the less fortunate, and that is where the trouble begins. After being harassed by state security, unable to find work, and after being court-martialed for refusing to take part in the Gulf War against Iraq, Fakhreddin is on the Egyptian government’s radar and his future looks bleak.

Leaving behind everything he knows, he moves to Paris, but his heart desires to return to Egypt. Fishere’s characters, from Fakhreddin to his colleague Hussein and his aunt Maria, paint a spectrum of personalities and tragedies across his life. 

His aunt has “enough sorrow for the whole country,” and Hussein’s attempts to fight for a just society fall short. While Fakhreddin’s past propels him toward an uncertain future, he allows love and the poetry of Mahmoud Darwish to guide him.

Moving from Paris to Khartoum, and near the Ethiopian border in Damazin — where “he felt he was close to the great sources of the Nile,” which reminded him of his past in Mansoura — Fakhreddin’s efforts to move forward are cut short when his past catches up to him. 

He moves to Afghanistan and morphs into another identity, with another name, adding to the multiple roles he plays in life, some more pleasant than others, as he tries to adjust his life’s balance.

Topics: The Egyptian Assassin Ezzedine Fishere

Latest updates

London-listed NMC Health to assess cash position after short-seller attack
Ghosn ‘fled by bullet train’, Japan vows to bolster borders
Baby Talk: How to cut your newborn’s nails
Gulf stocks little changed after steep declines in previous session
Celebrities voice support for Nancy Ajram after Beirut home invasion 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.