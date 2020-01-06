Indonesian jailed for life as UK’s most prolific rapist

You are here

An undated handout photograph released by Greater Manchester Police on January 6, 2020, shows Indonesian student Reynhard Sinaga. Reynhard Sinaga, Britain's most prolific rapist, was on January 6, 2020 jailed for life, with a minimum term of 30 years in prison, after being found to have drugged at least 48 men and filming himself sexually violating them while they were unconscious.
AFP

  • Reynhard Sinaga may have attacked as many as 195 men
  • Judge described Sinaga as “an evil sexual predator”
AFP

LONDON: An Indonesian student described as Britain’s most prolific rapist was jailed for life on Monday for a catalogue of sex offenses on unsuspecting men he drugged and assaulted.
Manchester Crown Court in northwest England was told Reynhard Sinaga may have attacked as many as 195 men, luring them into his flat with the offer of a place to stay or alcohol.
Judge Suzanne Goddard described the 36-year-old from Indonesia’s Jambi province as “an evil sexual predator” who preyed on drunken young men on nights out.
He is thought to have used sedatives to render his victims unconscious before filming the attacks. Most knew nothing about the assaults. He was caught only when one victim woke up.
“One of your victims described you as a monster,” Goddard said. “The scale and enormity of your offending confirms this as an accurate description.”
She recommended he serve at least 30 years behind bars.
Sinaga was convicted of 159 offenses, including 136 rapes and eight attempted rapes, at four separate trials, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.
The first trial began in June 2018. The last ended last December. None could be reported until restrictions imposed to avoid prejudicing juries were lifted on Monday.
The CPS said Sinaga was suspected of attacking “scores” more men since he moved to Britain in 2007, calling him “the worst-known sex offender in the country’s history.”
The deputy chief crown prosecutor for northwest England, Ian Rushton, said: “Reynhard Sinaga is the most prolific rapist in British legal history.”
“His extreme sense of sexual entitlement almost defies belief and he would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught.
“Sinaga’s unthreatening demeanour duped these young men — many of whom thanked him for his kindness in offering them a place to stay — into thinking this monster was a Good Samaritan.
“But once back at his flat he used victims as objects purely for his own gratification — then appears to have derived further twisted pleasure from re-watching his films in court and putting victims through the trauma of giving evidence.”
Sinaga, a slightly built, young-looking doctorate student, had claimed his mainly heterosexual victims were acting out his sexual fantasy to play dead during intercourse.
But four trial juries rejected his defense and a character testimony from a local church he had attended in Manchester.
He was arrested in 2017 after the victim who woke up managed to snatch his mobile phone and took it to police.
The CPS said detectives discovered 3.29 terabytes of graphic material of the sexual assaults equivalent to 250 DVDs or 300,000 photos. One of the assaults lasted for eight hours.

MONROVIA: Liberian police fired tear gas and water cannon on Monday to clear thousands of anti-government protesters from a central district in the capital Monrovia.
A crowd of some 3,000 people had gathered outside Monrovia's Capitol building since the morning to protest the deepening economic crisis under President George Weah.
The demonstration followed two mass rallies against the footballer-turned-president this summer, as the impoverished West African country struggles with corruption and rising prices.
Protesters outside the Capitol building had started cooking evening meals, against police orders, when law enforcement began to forcefully clear the area, an AFP journalist at the scene said.
Dozens of people suffering the effects of tear gas, or from falling during the clearance, were taken to hospital, the journalist said.
Tensions have risen in the weeks prior to the demonstration after the government said it would block any protest before the end of January and opposition group the Council of Patriots vowed to defy the ban.
The government relented on Sunday night and authorised Monday's rally, Justice Ministry spokeswoman Maude Somah told AFP.
The atmosphere at the protest was initially calm, although some businesses in Monrovia closed for fear of violence.
Weah is under growing pressure to revive Liberia's economy, which is flailing after back-to-back civil wars and the 2014-2016 Ebola crisis.
Inflation is soaring, according to the World Bank, and civil servants regularly go unpaid.
Liberia's justice ministry said in a statement Sunday that it would provide security for the protest but warned that COP leaders would be held accountable if they broke the law.
Thousands of Liberians already took to the streets in June and July to protest living conditions and spiralling inflation under Weah.

