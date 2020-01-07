Arab, African coastal states vow to boost cooperation

RIYADH: The foreign ministers of Arab and African coastal states on Monday signed a charter for the establishment of the Council of Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The meeting, chaired by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, was held at the InterContinental Hotel in Riyadh.
Prince Faisal congratulated King Salman and leaders of member countries on the occasion of signing the charter.
At the inaugural speech, the foreign minister affirmed the importance of the meeting and the charter to establish the council.
Prince Faisal said: “The importance of our meeting today comes at this sensitive stage in which we need to accelerate the pace of our countries’ cooperation and enhance our capabilities so that we can face any risks or challenges facing our region and work to protect the security of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”
He also stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to coordinate and cooperate with the council’s member states in order to face these challenges and risks.
Prince Faisal added: “Our meeting reflects an aspect of the commitment and interest shown by our leaders who are making every effort to achieve integration and close cooperation between our countries in all fields, to ensure sustainable development for our countries and prosperity of our peoples, and to enhance our security as well as our region’s safety and stability.”