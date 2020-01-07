You are here

Arab, African coastal states vow to boost cooperation

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (AFP)
Updated 07 January 2020
SPA

  New charter signed to counter regional challenges
RIYADH: The foreign ministers of Arab and African coastal states on Monday signed a charter for the establishment of the Council of Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The meeting, chaired by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, was held at the InterContinental Hotel in Riyadh.
Prince Faisal congratulated King Salman and leaders of member countries on the occasion of signing the charter.
At the inaugural speech, the foreign minister affirmed the importance of the meeting and the charter to establish the council.
Prince Faisal said: “The importance of our meeting today comes at this sensitive stage in which we need to accelerate the pace of our countries’ cooperation and enhance our capabilities so that we can face any risks or challenges facing our region and work to protect the security of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”

Our leaders are making efforts to ensure sustainable development.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Saudi foreign minister

He also stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to coordinate and cooperate with the council’s member states in order to face these challenges and risks.
Prince Faisal added: “Our meeting reflects an aspect of the commitment and interest shown by our leaders who are making every effort to achieve integration and close cooperation between our countries in all fields, to ensure sustainable development for our countries and prosperity of our peoples, and to enhance our security as well as our region’s safety and stability.”

Wanted: 20,000 Saudi taxi drivers (women especially welcome)

Saudi women take part in a training programme for new female drivers at Careem, a chauffeur driven car booking service, at their Saudi offices in Khobar City
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  The job had become particularly popular among women since the ban on them driving in the Kingdom was lifted in June 2018
  "I got rid of the financial burden of hiring a driver, and now I drive pilgrims and visitors inside Makkah, which I enjoy"
MAKKAH: Saudi transport chiefs have launched a campaign to recruit 20,000 Saudi drivers to replace expatriates working for Uber, Careem and the Kingdom’s other taxi-app services.

The number of Saudis driving taxis had risen from 100,000 to more than 600,000 since 2016, and the sector was now ready for Saudization, Majed Al-Zahrani of the Public Transport Authority (PTA) told Arab News.

The job had become particularly popular among women since the ban on them driving in the Kingdom was lifted in June 2018, Al-Zahrani said. “The number of female Saudi drivers working at these applications has reached 2,000, and the number is rising because of the good income and the safe work environment,” he said.

The PTA and the Ministry of Labor and Social Development will work together to ensure the implementation of the Saudization regulations. Any driver found to be working illegally faces a fine of SR5,000 ($1,333).

The surge in the number of women driving taxis came as no surprise to Kariman Khaled Al-Ghamdi, who drives for Careem. “Saudi families constantly request women drivers,” she told Arab News.

Al-Ghamdi worked in human resources at a telecommunications company, retired at 46, and sought another job to boost her income. With driver’s licenses from the US and Kuwait as well as Saudi Arabia, and having lived abroad, she knew she was ideally suited to the work.

Jamilah Al-Mahmoudi, from Makkah, joined Uber seven months ago, and has never looked back. 

“I got rid of the financial burden of hiring a driver, and now I drive pilgrims and visitors inside Makkah, which I enjoy,” she said.

