You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen’s Taiz National Museum Reopens After Four Years of Closure

Yemen’s Taiz National Museum Reopens After Four Years of Closure

Established in 1967, Yemen’s Taiz National Museum closed its doors in 2016. Getty
Short Url

https://arab.news/wfmn5

Updated 07 January 2020
Arab News

Yemen’s Taiz National Museum Reopens After Four Years of Closure

  • Yemen's historic institution this week re-opened,  following a restoration of its exterior and roof
  • The Taiz National Museum closed its doors in 2016 amid the ongoing civil war
Updated 07 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Established in 1967, Yemen’s Taiz National Museum closed its doors in 2016 amid the ongoing civil war.

The six-year-long conflict in the country has resulted in hundreds of thousands of casualties and the destruction of many historic sites and cities across the nation, including the museum situated in the southern city of Taiz, which was destroyed in a fire caused by shelling from Houthi rebels.

Finally, four years later, the historic institution this week re-opened,  following a restoration of its exterior and roof.

The restoration was made possible by a $130,000 grant from the British Council’s Cultural Protection Fund as well as a private US donor, awarded to the World Monuments Fund (WMF) Britain in late 2018 and signals a glimmer of stability and calm to the war-torn country after a Houthi coup in Sanaa led to a devastating war.

The move was an attempt to preserve and protect the institution’s artifacts from damage and looting from rebel fighters after the museum’s housed items, which included items belonging to the last Yemeni Imam, Ahmed Hamid Al-Deen, as well as 1,000-year old manuscripts and a ceremonial turban that belonged to an ancient king all succumbed to flames.

The restoration of the institute was done by Yemen’s General Organization of Antiquities and Museums (GOAM) from April to November. 

With restricted air travel to and from Yemen, WMF arranged for the GOAM staff to drive to the French Centre for Archaeology and Social Sciences in Kuwait training, where they dreamed up a restoration plan for the National Museum.

According to The Art Newspaper, WMF also provided the Taiz restoration team a camera for documentation and a computer as well as solar panels and a generator to run it when the local electricity supply failed.

Meanwhile, The Aliph Foundation, a Geneva-based non-profit fund solely dedicated to the protection of cultural heritage in conflict areas, has announced a $589,000 grant that will support the next phase: salvaging the museum’s objects buried underneath it.

Topics: Taiz National Museum Yemen

Curvy model Ashley Graham reveals her struggles of finding a wedding dress

In 2017, Graham became the first plus-size woman to make the annual Forbes list of top-earning models. (AFP)
Updated 07 January 2020
Arab News

Curvy model Ashley Graham reveals her struggles of finding a wedding dress

  • When shopping for her dress, the model said she had to accept major details she did not want when she found the silhouette she loved
  • To help women like herself, the 32-year-old model has joined forces with Spanish wedding dress company Pronovias to create an inclusive bridal collection with sizes that range from 0 to 34
Updated 07 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Ten years later, curvy model Ashley Graham opens up about her personal struggles finding her dream wedding gown. 

Graham, who married videographer Justin Ervin and is expecting a baby soon, wrote: “A lot of us know the feeling of compromising style for sizing, something you shouldn’t have to do on your wedding day!”

When shopping for her dress, the model said she had to accept major details she did not want when she found the silhouette she loved.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It has been 9 years since Justin and I got married and I wouldn’t change anything about that day. EXCEPT…a lot of us know the feeling of compromising style for sizing, something you shouldn’t have to do on your wedding day! I found a silhouette that I loved, but I had to accept major details I didn’t want because there was nothing in that shape that fit me. And it wasn’t even the right size! We ended up adding a panel to a size 10 dress off the rack so it would fit my 14 frame to make it work. Finding a dream dress is something I would have loved to experience! Andddd I want all of you to be able to have! I’m so excited to be partnering with @pronovias to create a bridal line for everyone. The collection runs from size 0-34 and there is something for any type of bride! There are so many different dresses for anyone from the classic bride to the ultra glam bride and options with SLEEVES, which I love. By far my favorite part is that every dress has shapewear and bras built in. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see the collection when it’s out this March! You shouldn’t have to compromise who you are because of what’s on the rack

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

“We ended up adding a panel to a size 10 dress off the rack so it would fit my 14 frame to make it work,” she said.

To help women like herself, the 32-year-old model has joined forces with Spanish wedding dress company Pronovias to create an inclusive bridal collection with sizes that range from 0 to 34, and that caters to bodies of all types and shapes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Graham said: “There are so many different dresses for anyone from the classic bride to the ultra glam bride and options with sleeves, which I love.” Every dress “has shape-wear and bras built in,” she added.

The collection is expected to be released in March. In 2017, Graham became the first plus-size woman to make the annual Forbes list of top-earning models, ranked 10th with an estimated income of $5.5 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017. 

Topics: Ashley Graham Pronovias wedding dress

Latest updates

Teenage British neo-Nazi jailed for planning terrorism attack
Russia’s Putin visits Syria to meet Assad, a key Iran ally
Curvy model Ashley Graham reveals her struggles of finding a wedding dress
Saudi Arabia arrests wanted man in Qatif who opened fire at security patrol
UN says ‘no plan B’ to Syria cross-border aid system

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.