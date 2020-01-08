Riyadh to host conference on Alzheimer’s disease

RIYADH: An international conference focusing on Alzheimer’s disease is to be staged in Riyadh later this month.
The fourth gathering of experts associated with the progressive brain disorder is being organized by the Saudi Alzheimer’s Disease Association in cooperation with its strategic partner the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology and will run from Jan. 27 to 29.
The association’s work, backed by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims to help provide sufferers and their families with the necessary support to cope with the condition, as part of the Vision 2030 plan.
Through various strategic partnerships in the health sector, the Saudi government intends to boost care services for those dealing with Alzheimer’s disease.
Dementia is a disease that today affects about 50 million people worldwide. Millions more are diagnosed each year with the most common neurodegenerative form: Alzheimer’s disease. The risks generally increase with age, but many people develop symptoms of dementia before they reach the age of 65.
