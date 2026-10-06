- During the call, the two ministers discussed areas of military and defense cooperation between the Kingdom and Italy
RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held a telephone call on Tuesday with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto.
During the call, the two ministers discussed areas of military and defense cooperation between the Kingdom and Italy and ways to enhance them, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
They also reviewed the latest regional developments and efforts addressing shared issues and challenges, with the aim of supporting regional and international security and stability.