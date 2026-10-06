JEDDAH: Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received Consul General of Uzbekistan Sirojiddin Shamsutdinov in Jeddah on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and various topics of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi met Singapore’s Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli at the Global Social Responsibility Forum 2026 in Riyadh on Monday.