You are here

  • Home
  • How Eskai is changing the way women shop in Egypt

How Eskai is changing the way women shop in Egypt

Samar Salim launched Eskai.com to help Egyptian fashion-lovers find new homes for pre-loved items. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m5gbg

Updated 10 sec ago
Hams Saleh

How Eskai is changing the way women shop in Egypt

  • On the website, Eskai.com, which was launched at the end of 2019, individuals and brands can display their items for rent or for sale
Updated 10 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Eskai — it’s not just another online shopping website; it’s an online platform for buying, selling and renting pre-owned, as well as brand new, items that offers online shoppers in Egypt the chance to own something special. 

“We have four services: Buying services, renting services, exchanging services and also fashion advising,” Eskai’s founder Samar Salim told Arab News.

Salim, who is also a fashion influencer with a stellar 238,000 followers on Instagram, added: “When I became someone who influences people, I wanted to think about it differently. I wanted to create something to make it easier for people to consume less of the items in the fashion industry. I wanted to make a cause.”




The website offers a range of apparel, including dresses, co-ords and accessories. (Supplied)

On the website, Eskai.com, which was launched at the end of 2019, individuals and brands can display their items for rent or for sale.

“They fill an application online that is about the clients’ details — what the item is, the size, the brand, when was the last time it was used and the production date,” Salim explained.

Once the item is sold, clients collect their money in cash form from the Eskai headquarters or through a bank transfer “if the amount exceeds 1000 Egyptian pounds (around $62).”

Whether they be dresses, jeans, tops, accessories, scarves, or even wedding dresses, Eskai allows customers to rent anything for up five days or buy it outright.




Eskai an online platform for buying, selling and renting pre-owned, as well as brand new items. (Supplied)

“People who are willing to display their items on our website fill out a form and send me the items. I pick these pieces in the office. I check every single piece, the quality, the material and the color,” Salim said. 

After taking photos of the items in Eskai’s studio, Salim and her team send the clothes for dry cleaning before they are displayed on the website. 




Eskai allows customers to rent anything for up five days or buy it outright. (Supplied)

The hijab-wearing influencer is also motivational speaker who is known for her motivational speeches. 

In a Ted Talk Salim gave in Cairo in 2019, the social media star spoke about incidents she has encountered because of her hijab. 

“It was then that I decided to take a step forward. I decided to mix what I love (fashion) with what I wanted to change (the stereotypes),” she said. 

Topics: Eskai Samar Salim

Ramy Youssef shares security struggles of leaving LAX airport with Golden Globe 

Ramy Youssef received a Golden Globe award this week for his performances in the 10-episode hit Hulu comedy series ‘Ramy.’ (AFP)
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Ramy Youssef shares security struggles of leaving LAX airport with Golden Globe 

  • Ramy Youssef took to Instagram to share his experience making his way through the security line at Los Angeles International Airport
  • The 28-year-old actor filmed the trophy box being X-rayed by a TSA agent
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: It seems like taking a Golden Globe home is not as easy as it sounds. 

Egyptian-American Ramy Youssef, who received a Golden Globe award this week for his performances in the 10-episode hit Hulu comedy series “Ramy,” took to Instagram to share his experience making his way through the security line at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. 

The 28-year-old actor filmed the trophy box being X-rayed by a TSA agent. The following snaps showed Youssef jokingly telling the agent: “Is that part of the test or what.”  

He then wrote on his Instagram stories: “The ‘random’ checks you have to deal with when you have a Muslim name.” 

Youssef is quite open about his religion and faith. In “Ramy,” Youssef portrayed a first-generation Arab Muslim American who deals with the many stereotypes he has to face in America.

With episodes set in New Jersey and Cairo, where he visits relatives, the show hilariously portrays the humor and reality of being an Arab and Muslim in America. Much of the show’s focus is more on being Muslim and less on being Arab, a trend that reflects the reality of Arab American life in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“Allah-uh-Akhbar … This is thanks to God and Hulu,” Youssef said in accepting the award. “Most of you haven’t seen my show … This means a lot. Thank you,” Youssef said during his brief acceptance speech at the event.

Topics: Ramy Youssef Golden Globe security check

Latest updates

UAE’s NMC Health tumbles after major investors sell shares worth $493 million
Ramy Youssef shares security struggles of leaving LAX airport with Golden Globe 
EU promises to try to save Iran nuclear deal despite setback
The IDA rallies around Syrian director Feras Fayyad after ‘US visa denial’
Indonesian president Joko Widodo visits island in waters disputed by China

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.