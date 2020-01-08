You are here

'Nobody wants a war' in the Middle East: OPEC's Barkindo

Mohammed Barkindo made the comments on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.
Reuters

  • UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday he saw no immediate risk to oil travelling through the Strait of Hormuz
  • Barkindo said he was optimistic Iraq would reach 100 percent compliance with OPEC cuts in time, despite current tensions
ABU DHABI: Iraqi oil facilities are secured and the country’s production is continuing, OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Wednesday.

“It’s a big relief that the facilities continue to be secured in Iraq, the production is continuing and effective,” Barkindo said on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday he saw no immediate risk to oil travelling through the vital gateway of the Strait of Hormuz after Iran attacked bases housing US forces in Iraq.

The situation is not a war, and what is happening now should not be exaggerated, Al-Mazrouei said on the sidelines of the UAE Energy Forum.

“We will not see a war,” Al-Mazrouei added. “This is definitely an escalation between the United States, which is an ally, and Iran, which is a neighbor, and the last thing we want is more tension in the Middle East.”

Barkindo said he was optimistic Iraq would reach 100 percent compliance with OPEC cuts in time, despite current tensions.

In a message to US President Donald Trump, Barkindo said OPEC alone could not shoulder the responsibility of maintaining a stable oil market.

Al-Mazrouei said he saw no situation to provoke a fear of supply shortage, with demand healthy and global oil inventories hovering around the five-year average.

OPEC would respond to any possible oil shortages if necessary, but it also had ‘limitations,’ he said.

“We can’t replace any quantity with the spare capacity we have.”

He stressed that he did not forecast any shortage unless the situation changed.

“We are not forecasting any shortage of supply unless there is a catastrophic escalation, which we don’t see.”

Topics: OPEC Mohammed Barkindo

Updated 08 January 2020
Frank Kane
Sales boom for Rolls-Royce in Saudi Arabia

  • The US is the biggest global market for Rolls-Royce with about 30 percent of sales
DUBAI: Saudi Arabian car connoisseurs are buying the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV in their droves, according to record financial figures from the luxury car manufacturer.

Rolls-Royce, announced a 25 percent jump in sales across the world in 2019 to the highest level of sales in its 116 year history. But the increase in the Middle East was significantly higher at 29 percent.

Saudi Arabia is the second largest market in the region after the UAE, and Torsten Muller-Otvos, the global chief executive of Rolls-Royce, said that sales in the Gulf reflected the fact that regional economies were succeeding in their strategy of reducing dependence on the oil price.

“We saw it in the beginning that when oil prices slumped we also saw sales a bit weaker, due to the fact that the oil price fueled the economy of the entire Middle East. But now it is understood that oil cannot be the only driver of economics in these countries, and for that reason it’s normalizing.

“It’s a fact that oil prices are now lower, but people are getting used to it. Businessmen and women are getting accustomed to it. It’s the new normal and the entire luxury goods business is performing pretty well over last year,” he said.

The star of the 2019 performance was the luxury four-wheel-drive Cullinan, which sells for about SR1.8 million ($480,000) in its basic form, through most Rolls-Royce customers spend a lot more on customizing their vehicles through the Rolls-Royce “Bespoke” unit.

Muller-Otvos said that globally about 40 percent of the 2019 sales increase was due to the Cullinan, introduced just over a year ago, but the proportion was bigger in the Arabian Gulf region for the Cullinan.

“The Middle East is very strong on SUVs, and the Cullinan is a recipe for success there. Customers have told me that we have hit the nail on the head with the car,” he said.

The UAE — with high-selling dealerships in Dubai and Abu Dhabi — is the biggest market for Rolls-Royce in the Middle East, followed by Saudi Arabia, while Qatar and Kuwait compete for the third place.

The US remained the biggest global market in 2019, with about 30 percent of sales, followed by China with about 25 percent. 

The Middle East market share was more than 10 percent of the global total.

The long-standing flagship of the Rolls-Royce range, the Phantom, was also in high demand in the region, he said. The ten-year-old Ghost is being replaced by a new version, which will be on the market toward the end of the year.

Muller-Otvos said that Rolls- Royce makes a “meaningful contribution” to BMW finances, and is funding a big investment program at its Goodwood, UK, base, to prepare for the advent of electric Rolls-Royce models in the coming decade as well as to increase its capacity in bespoke engineering and design.

He added that the average age of a Rolls-Royce buyer had fallen significantly over the past decade, down from 56 years to 43 years, as the marque increases its appeal to women and young high-net-worth individuals.

Topics: Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia Global market

