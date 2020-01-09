You are here

  • Home
  • UAE sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz

UAE sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz

The region was shaken last year by attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and an assault on Saudi energy plants. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vu3bm

Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

UAE sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz

  • The situation is not a war, and what is happening now should not be exaggerated, says minister
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s energy minister said on Wednesday he saw no immediate risk to oil passing through the vital gateway of the Strait of Hormuz after Iran attacked bases housing US forces in Iraq.

Iranian officials have said the missile strikes were a response to Friday’s killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The situation is not a war, and what is happening now should not be exaggerated, Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, an OPEC producer.

“We will not see a war,” he added. “This is definitely an escalation between the US, which is an ally, and Iran, which is a neighbor, and the last thing we want is more tension in the Middle East.”

Oil prices were about 1 percent higher on Wednesday, but well below highs hit in a frenetic start to the trading day after the missile attacks raised the specter of a spiraling conflict and disruption to crude flows.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the semi-official ISNA news agency as saying on Wednesday that Tehran was benefiting from rising oil prices, and also called on the US to quit the region.

“The trend of oil prices is up and this benefits Iran ... Americans should stop disturbing the region and let the people of the region live,” Zanganeh said.

The secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, told the conference in Abu Dhabi that oil facilities in Iraq, the second biggest producer in OPEC, were secured and output was continuing.

He said global spare oil capacity stood at around 3-3.5 million barrels per day (bpd), with the majority held by Saudi Arabia, the top producer in OPEC.

The UAE’s Mazrouei said OPEC would respond to any possible oil shortages if needed, within its “limitations.” But he saw no sign of a supply shortage, with healthy demand and global oil inventories hovering around the 5-year average.

“We are not forecasting any shortage of supply unless there is a catastrophic escalation, which we don’t see,” he said.

Barkindo said he was confident that leaders in the Middle East were doing everything possible to restore normal conditions.

The region was shaken last year by attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and an assault on Saudi energy plants that initially halved the Kingdom’s crude output.

Washington and Riyadh blamed their common foe Iran, also an OPEC member, for those strikes, a charge Tehran denied.

Barkindo said the forecast for global demand growth was around 1 million bpd, adding this was “not robust and not alarming.”

Asked what message he would send to US President Donald Trump, Barkindo told the gathering that the United States’ emergence as a leading oil and gas producer should carry shared responsibility for energy market stability.

“The continued task of the OPEC+ to maintain stable oil markets on a sustainable basis is a shared responsibility of all producers including the US,” Barkindo said.

“OPEC alone can’t shoulder that responsibility. We invite the United States to join us in this noble objective,” he added.

OPEC and its allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, has been capping production since 2017 to avert oversupply and support prices. The US is not part of this oil supply management agreement.

Topics: UAE Strait of Hormuz

Related

Middle-East
Britain’s navy to accompany UK-flagged ships through Strait of Hormuz
Business & Economy
CEFC China Energy wins 4% stake in UAE oil project

Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

  • Chinese giant wants to more than double its customer base to 2 billion by 2036
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: After years of reconnaissance, China’s retail king Alibaba is finally making its move on Europe. It is undercutting Amazon sellers’ fees to attract vendors but has had mixed results, six sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A flood of small businesses has joined its European platform, AliExpress, in recent months but some larger brands are holding back, according to the sources.

AliExpress has approached well-known brands including Mango, Benetton and Spanish fashion group Tendam, owner of Cortefiel, to appear on the site with limited success, according to five sources involved in the approaches who declined to be named because the discussions were confidential.

Some of the brands did not feel the site, whose fashion offerings include an imitation leather miniskirt for about $18 and an acrylic batwing sweater for $14, was the right showcase for their products, sources said.

A senior executive at one large fashion company, which turned down AliExpress’s approaches in Europe, said its brand needed to be in an “aspirational environment.” Another described the AliExpress platform as “a work in progress.”

However the head of AliExpress, Wang Mingqiang, told Reuters in an interview at Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, that foreign brands needed time to understand the platform.

With space to design their own stores within the platform, brands can build their own homepage, with pictures and video, to create the feel they want, he added.

Both Benetton and Tendam declined to comment officially on whether they were approached. Neither brand sells on AliExpress but they do sell on Amazon. Mango said it did not sell on AliExpress with no further comment. It does not sell on Amazon.

An AliExpress spokeswoman did not comment on whether the company had approached these brands or others.

“We are continuously exploring opportunities to work with different partners and committed to acting as a trusted partner for both consumers and sellers,” the company said.

Alibaba has hitherto focused on selling inexpensive Chinese products overseas through its AliExpress platform, such as $3 USB cables and $2 crystal earrings, curbing its appeal to a wider audience.

But in the past six months it has started a drive to open up the platform to local vendors and brands as its seeks to replicate a highly profitable model of virtual malls that has seen it swallow more than half of online sales in China.

“Overseas sellers have a better understanding of local users, their products have better designs as they are closer to local users,” said Wang.

The company is initially targeting Spain and Italy, plus the Europe-Asia gateway nations of Russia and Turkey, among its top markets under the previous, first-phase business model launched in 2010.

Spain, a big Western country with strong local brands, is the kind of market Alibaba needs to win over if it is to meet CEO Daniel Zhang’s target to more than double its customer base to 2 billion by 2036 despite a stuttering Chinese economy.

Its progress there illustrates its strategy, and the obstacles it could encounter, as it plots global expansion.

AliExpress has waived monthly rates for sellers in Spain to attract their business while commissions for goods sold are set at 5 percent to 8 percent, according to a senior source close to the company.

By comparison, it costs €39 per month plus sales tax to sell on Amazon, plus a commission for every object sold of 7 percent to 15 percent, with some items like jewelry and Amazon device accessories commanding higher rates, an Amazon spokeswoman said.

Amazon declined to comment on AliExpress’s move to open its platform to local sellers. The US company is the largest online shopping marketplace in its five main European markets: Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, according to e-commerce analyst Marketplace Pulse.

Thousands of small businesses have signed up to register on AliExpress in Spain since it was opened up to local sellers in 2019, an AliExpress spokeswoman said.

She declined to be more specific, but that would compare favorably with established Amazon, which said more than 8,000 small Spanish businesses sold on its platform in 2018.

In one of AliExpress’s most high-profile signings so far, Spanish department store El Corte Ingles said in June it would boost its presence on the platform to seven fashion lines.

Spanish cosmetics startup Le Tout started to sell on AliExpress in 2019 when the platform opened to local sellers. The company sells around 12 times more in volume on Amazon than AliExpress, said Managing Director Alvaro Dominguez.

“I think that AliExpress has been associated for a long time with Chinese products — it’s a question of time but I think they are doing all that is possible to get traffic and visibility.”

Topics: Alibaba Amazon Europe

Related

Business & Economy
Alibaba eyes $12.9bn Hong Kong IPO after setting price: reports
Business & Economy
Alibaba-backed EV startup XPeng raises $400m for growth

Latest updates

UAE sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz
Philippine troops to evacuate citizens in Iraq
Real Madrid brush Valencia aside in Jeddah to seal Spanish Super Cup final place
Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands
Yemen denies considering deal with Turkey to run ports, airports

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.