Saudi Culture Ministry chooses ‘Riyadh Front’ as book fair’s new headquarters

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture has chosen a new headquarters for the Riyadh International Book Fair, and decided that the exhibition’s next session will be held at “Riyadh Front” on the road to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with a larger area and wider options for visitors and people interested in literature, knowledge and culture.

This step comes as part of the ministry’s preparations for the fair’s next session, which will be held from April 2–11. It is also an extension of a number of qualitative works which cover all the exhibition’s details and components, in the context of renewal and development, that the ministry seeks to present after taking over the exhibition’s management.

The ministry had previously launched a logo for the book fair which reflects the exhibition’s identity, and its location’s significance, in the form of books lined up in a library forming words, in colors derived from the ministry’s official logo. Those elements were mixed in a single template that reflects the exhibition’s spirit.

