The Roundup: Regional pop-culture highlights

Tributes pour in as Egyptian singer Ehab Tawfik’s father dies in tragic house fire

DUBAI: The father of the Egyptian singer Ehab Tawfik died Thursday from suffocation after a fire broke out in the artist’s Cairo villa.

Tawfik said that the cause of fire was a “short circuit” in his father’s room, according to local media. Rescue teams saved the rest of his family and house staff.

A number of artists sent their condolences to Tawfik for his father’s death.

لا حول ولا قوة الا بالله

وفاة والد الفنان إيهاب توفيق نتيجة حريق في ڤيلته..

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون نسألكم الفاتحه و الدعاء بالرحمة



#ايهاب_توفيق — Tamer Hosny (@tamerhosny) January 9, 2020

“We belong to Allah, and to him we shall return. Please pray for him,” Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny tweeted.

Tunisian singer Latifa took to Instagram to write: “My dear brother Ehab… may God give you patience. May God protect you, your family and your children.”