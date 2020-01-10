The Roundup: Regional pop-culture highlights

You are here

This London-based Lebanese musician Juliana Yazbeck has had a huge couple of years, winning widespread acclaim for her 2018 album “Sungod.” (Supplied)
Maryam Touzani

“Adam”

The Moroccan filmmaker’s debut feature was a hit on the festival circuit in 2019, picking up a number of awards, including Best First Feature in Philadelphia and Best Director in Almaty. And Touzani has now announced that “Adam,” a tale of two women — one unmarried and pregnant, the other a widow who takes pity on her — will be released in theaters from Jan. 15.

“Alihat”

Juliana Yazbeck 

This London-based Lebanese musician has had a huge couple of years, winning widespread acclaim for her 2018 album “Sungod.” To see why, check out this newly released video of Yazbeck performing her track “Alihat” live at ULU London. It’s a great showcase for the vocal chops and smart sense of dynamics that have made Yazbeck a definite one-to-watch in 2020.

“Commet Phunk”

BLUFRANK

The self-described Egyptian “experimental pop” artist is one of the region’s most intriguing musicians. This noisy, funky track — released late December as the second single from his new EP “Slowly Decaying” — is a good example of why: An electro beat of almost childish simplicity underpins a catchy vocal melody and subtle soundscape. 

“The Good Soldier”

Postcards

The Lebanese alternative outfit made their name as an accomplished indie-folk band, often compared to Of Monsters and Men. But in the past few years they’ve evolved into something far more interesting, closer to dream-pop, as their new LP, released early this month, shows. Ethereal vocals, melancholy lyrics and often-distorted noise make this a heady mix of influences but with a clear identity of its own.

Tributes pour in as Egyptian singer Ehab Tawfik’s father dies in tragic house fire 

Ehab Tawfik’s father died from suffocation. (Instragram)
Tributes pour in as Egyptian singer Ehab Tawfik’s father dies in tragic house fire 

  • Ehab Tawfik said that the cause of fire was a “short circuit” in his father’s room, local media reported
  • A number of artists sent their condolences to Tawfik for his father’s death
DUBAI: The father of the Egyptian singer Ehab Tawfik died Thursday from suffocation after a fire broke out in the artist’s Cairo villa. 

Tawfik said that the cause of fire was a “short circuit” in his father’s room, according to local media. Rescue teams saved the rest of his family and house staff. 

A number of artists sent their condolences to Tawfik for his father’s death. 

“We belong to Allah, and to him we shall return. Please pray for him,” Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny tweeted. 

Tunisian singer Latifa took to Instagram to write: “My dear brother Ehab… may God give you patience. May God protect you, your family and your children.”

