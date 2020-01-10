The Roundup: Regional pop-culture highlights

Maryam Touzani
“Adam”
The Moroccan filmmaker’s debut feature was a hit on the festival circuit in 2019, picking up a number of awards, including Best First Feature in Philadelphia and Best Director in Almaty. And Touzani has now announced that “Adam,” a tale of two women — one unmarried and pregnant, the other a widow who takes pity on her — will be released in theaters from Jan. 15.
“Alihat”
Juliana Yazbeck
This London-based Lebanese musician has had a huge couple of years, winning widespread acclaim for her 2018 album “Sungod.” To see why, check out this newly released video of Yazbeck performing her track “Alihat” live at ULU London. It’s a great showcase for the vocal chops and smart sense of dynamics that have made Yazbeck a definite one-to-watch in 2020.
“Commet Phunk”
BLUFRANK
The self-described Egyptian “experimental pop” artist is one of the region’s most intriguing musicians. This noisy, funky track — released late December as the second single from his new EP “Slowly Decaying” — is a good example of why: An electro beat of almost childish simplicity underpins a catchy vocal melody and subtle soundscape.
“The Good Soldier”
Postcards
The Lebanese alternative outfit made their name as an accomplished indie-folk band, often compared to Of Monsters and Men. But in the past few years they’ve evolved into something far more interesting, closer to dream-pop, as their new LP, released early this month, shows. Ethereal vocals, melancholy lyrics and often-distorted noise make this a heady mix of influences but with a clear identity of its own.