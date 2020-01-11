Spanish football fans have a ball in Jeddah

You are here

SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The number of Spanish football fans who traveled to Jeddah to support their teams during the Spanish Super Cup may be small, but those Spaniards who made it to Saudi Arabia are enjoying every minute of it.
First time visitors to the Kingdom Roy Seed and Max Hernando, from Madrid, are spending a week in Jeddah around the cup matches.
The pair were posing for selfies in front of King Abdullah football stadium on Wednesday night as their team Real Madrid was about to play Valencia.
“It’s just good to be here, the atmosphere is great,” said Seed. “We’ve come all the way from Madrid and have tickets for both semifinal and final matches. You couldn’t keep me away from this,” he said.
His friend Max shared his excitement about witnessing the cup in its new format in person in Jeddah instead of watching in his living room.
“I love the weather over here and we’re experiencing a new city in a new place, Saudi Arabia. Many people in Spain had second thoughts and did not come but we are glad we made it,” he said.
They were impressed with the fan fest areas with music and dance activities at the King Abdullah Sports Complex.
While standing in front of Al-Ittihad Club where Barcelona’s first training session took place, Alex Costa, Mary Condaras, Philip Ogata, Pam Hederson, Adrian Contis said they came to watch Barcelona but attracted locals and took selfies with them. “Everybody’s really friendly,” said Adrian.
Adrian also remarked that all negative stereotypes often attached to Saudi Arabia were shattered as the locals have actually been incredibly welcoming.
“Supporting my favorite team at the Spanish Super Cup here in Jeddah is fun but I also was eager to see the country. We have been around the city, especially the seaside, and we have enjoyed it so much, including the variety of food,” said Alex.
Jordi Sunyer, who works for TV 3, the public television of Catalonia, arrived here with about 100 journalists representing various media houses from Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia.
She said the media delegation have received wonderful attention and described it as a great experience.
“Believe me, there has been great attention by all Saudi officials we have met and they made us welcome. We were told: ‘You are our guests and want you to be comfortable during your stay’.”

Excitement mounts over grand finale of Riyadh Season

During Riyadh Season, many events and concerts were sold out within hours, which indicates the interest of the Saudi people and tourists in the capital. (Photo/GEA)
RIYADH: The countdown has started for the grand finale of Riyadh Season on Jan. 16 at King Fahd Stadium: “Leila, the Land of Imagination” is expected to be one of the most exciting events of Saudi Arabia’s seasons series.
The show is about a dream that lasts a whole night, a dream of a young girl named Leila. The audience can join Leila in her adventures as she touches the essence of her land, exploring the history of Saudi Arabia and presenting her dream for a bright future.
Balich Worldwide Shows (BWS), the strategic partners for the show, are presenting this tale to a wider Saudi audience after their success in creating the “Inspiration Road” show for the 89th Saudi National Day.
The project leaders of the show are an all-female team led by Creative Director Angela Alò.
BWS, which has produced shows all round the world, such as the 6th Parapan American Games Opening and Closing ceremony in Lima, Dubai World Cup’s main show and the Albero Della Vita Experience in Milan, chose the lead character Leila to be a symbol of Saudi Arabia. She also symbolizes a new generation embarking on a constantly changing journey toward Vision 2030.
On its Twitter account, Riyadh Season invited everyone to participate in the closing ceremony show — no professional dance or artistic experience is required.

Tourist interest
Many events and concerts were sold out within hours, which indicates the interest of the Saudi people and tourists in Riyadh.
Turki Al Sheikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, tweeted about the number of visitors to Riyadh season: “11 million and 400 thousand visitors to the sites of the Riyadh Season and the winter of Riyadh, and we are still counting ... Thank God.”
The region has enjoyed many cultural, theatrical and sports activities recently, with programs for all generations.
Malak Al-Harbi, a mother of five from Yanbu, spoke about her experience attending the play by the leading Saudi comedian Nasser Al-Qasabi, called Al-Theeb fe Al-Gleeb, which tackles the social changes witnessed in the Kingdom recently. She said: “This is my first time to attend a play in Saudi Arabia. It’s an amazing feeling, It’s different and well-organized.”

She also visited Riyadh Winter Wonderland with her kids, she said: “I was filled with joy, and I’m so proud of the Saudi boys and girls who were working there. They were professional and cheerful, as they should be, despite the pressure on them, they were quick to act on any problems.”
Tala Al-Juhani, a 20-year-old student at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University and an event organizer in Riyadh Season and Ad Diriyah Season, said that working on events during the seasons is the best thing that ever happened to her.
Al-Juhani, who worked at Nabd Al-Riyadh, Diriyah Oasis, and now at Al-Theeb fe Al-Gleeb, said she felt a sense of achievement. “The people were very easy to work with during my time in organizing these events. They were respectful and didn’t witness any problems.”
“I believe Riyadh season will be bigger next year, and all issues they faced this year will not exist next year,” she added.

 

