UK's Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting

In this file photo taken on July 10, 2018 (L-R) Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, AND Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge come onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF). (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

UK's Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting

  • The meeting on Monday will be the first time the senior royals have met in person to discuss the concerns raised by Harry and Meghan
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Meghan following the couple’s shock announcement that they want to step back from royal duties.
Harry’s father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his elder brother Prince William, will also attend the meeting, due to take place on Monday at the queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, a Buckingham Palace source told Reuters.
Meghan, an American former TV actress, will try to join via telephone from Canada where she returned earlier in the week to rejoin the couple’s baby son, Archie.
Harry and Meghan, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, surprised the rest of the royal family on Wednesday by publicly announcing they wanted a “new working model” that would allow them to spend more time in North America and to be financially independent.
They did not consult the 93-year-old monarch or other members of the family before making their announcement on a new website, sussexroyal.com, a move which hurt and disappointed the queen and other royals, according to a royal source.
The meeting on Monday will be the first time the senior royals have met in person to discuss the concerns raised by Harry and Meghan.
Officials had been holding talks behind the scenes since the bombshell statement to try to work out a new arrangement for the couple, and a royal source said those efforts progressed well.
The consultations, which also included the British and Canadian governments, paved the way for a face-to-face meeting between Harry and the queen.
The palace source said it remained the queen’s aim to a find a resolution to the crisis in days rather than weeks but it would require “complex and thoughtful discussions” and any agreement would take time to be implemented.
The split between Harry and the other Windsors is the latest crisis the royal family has faced in a period described last month as “bumpy” by the queen in a televised annual address.
Such is the global interest in Harry and Meghan that their news has overshadowed a scandal surrounding the queen’s second son Prince Andrew and his friendship with disgraced late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who hanged himself in jail in August while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
In an emotional TV interview last October, Harry admitted he and William had fallen out.
The Sunday Times newspaper said the elder prince had spoken of his sadness at the rift. The brothers were close for years following the death of their mother Princess Diana in a Paris car crash in 1997.
The newspaper quoted William as saying to an unnamed friend: “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more, we’re separate entities.
“I’m sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team.”
Earlier on Saturday, the Times newspaper reported that Meghan had agreed to do voiceover work for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity she supports that works to protect elephants.
A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the report. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II Harry and Meghan

As young India protests, Bollywood finds its voice

Updated 12 January 2020
AFP

As young India protests, Bollywood finds its voice

  • Signaling a possible generational shift, Deepika Padukone waded into a sea of student protesters in Delhi on Tuesday night, evoking loud cheers from the surprised crowd
Updated 12 January 2020
AFP

MUMBAI: Fearing a backlash from fans, politicians and religious zealots, Bollywood stars have in the past usually steered clear of India’s fiery politics. But the country’s top actress may have changed that.

Signaling a possible generational shift, Deepika Padukone waded into a sea of student protesters in Delhi on Tuesday night, evoking loud cheers from the surprised crowd.

Few had any inkling that Padukone would attend the demonstration at a prestigious university where the left-leaning student body has long been in the crosshairs of India’s ruling party.

Her appearance sparked a social media war between those wanting her new film boycotted — suggesting her only motive was publicity for the movie which released on Friday — and others applauding her courage.

Either way, many said the moment marked a watershed in India’s multibillion-dollar Hindi movie industry.

“It was a gutsy move,” said Mumbai-based novelist and commentator Shobhaa De, and reflected a “big shift” for Bollywood.

“Stars today understand that their constituency is young India, and young India respects people who speak up,” De said.

“None of this would be happening without social media,” said actress Swara Bhasker, one of the few stars who have consistently spoken out against the government.

“Bollywood has faced so much criticism on Twitter for not being politically engaged, and much of it from young people who are your target audience,” she said. “Why would you want to alienate them?”

Another factor is events on the ground since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government passed the citizenship law last month. Hundreds of thousands of people have participated in demonstrations nationwide, and at least 25 have been killed in clashes with police. Last Sunday, masked attackers went on the rampage at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, injuring 34 people and sparking yet more protests.

A year ago Modi posed for a now-famous selfie with the who’s-who of Bollywood, including Padukone’s husband Ranveer Singh.

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, two of the stars who appeared in that selfie last January, have now both spoken out against the violence. “My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi,” Malhotra tweeted last month, calling it “sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests.”

“I think we cannot stay neutral in such issues,” said Dhawan.

In contrast to Bollywood’s younger generation, the old guard including superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have not commented on the protests.

They perhaps have learned the hard lesson that sticking your neck out is a dangerous business, risking film boycotts, the loss of lucrative sponsorship deals, or worse.

On Friday, Cabinet minister Smriti Irani accused Padukone of being unpatriotic and standing “with people who wanted the destruction of India.”

Bhasker, who has been the target of vicious online bullying over her views, praised Padukone.

“For years it’s been easy to malign those of us who spoke up and write it off as a publicity stunt, so to have the biggest female star in the country do it is a huge win in the perception battle,” she said.

“Ultimately though, this moment belongs to the protesters and the students who have awakened this country’s conscience.”

Topics: India protests Bollywood Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

