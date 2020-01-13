You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesian president eyes $20bn of investment on UAE trip

Indonesian president eyes $20bn of investment on UAE trip

Indonesian president Joko Widodo. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/re39j

Updated 19 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Indonesian president eyes $20bn of investment on UAE trip

  • The president is scheduled to deliver a speech at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week on Monday
  • The president is inspired by how cities in UAE are developed as smart, green cities
Updated 19 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s president is seeking to land $20 billion worth of deals during his trip to Abu Dhabi through bilateral and business talks.

President Joko Widodo, who arrived in the UAE on Sunday, is hoping to secure investment agreements in the energy, health, infrastructure, and agriculture sectors, as well as development projects for the country’s new capital in East Kalimantan.

“The president is inspired by how cities in UAE are developed as smart, green cities and they are one of the models for the new capital’s development,” Achmad Rizal Purnama, director for Middle East affairs at Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry, told Arab News.

He added that the two countries were also set to sign a cooperation agreement on Islamic education that would emphasize religious moderation and tolerance, which showed the “true face of Islam” amid rising extremism and intolerance.

Government minister Luhut Pandjaitan, who led the Indonesian side in negotiations and preparation for the visit, said that cooperation on Islamic matters would also include the construction of a mosque in Solo, Central Java, that would be a replica of Abu Dhabi’s grand mosque and serve as an Islamic center offering training for clerics. The mosque’s construction is due to start this month.

He said earlier this week that the investment agreements to be signed during the visit would be worth up to $20 billion.

Pandjaitan visited Abu Dhabi in December to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and prepare for the president’s two-day visit, securing some initial agreements that would be signed during the visit such as projects with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to develop state-owned oil company Pertamina’s refinery in Balongan, West Java, and an agreement with Mubadala to develop Pertamina’s refinery in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan. 

The state electricity company would sign an agreement with renewable energy company Masdar to develop a 145-megawatt floating solar power plant in Cirata, West Java. State-owned mining holding company Inalum would sign an agreement with aluminum producer Emirates Global Aluminium to develop a smelter and a hydropower plant with 500,000 tons of production capacity per year.

His meetings in Abu Dhabi also included preparation for a memorandum of understanding that would secure the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s involvement in Indonesia’s infrastructure development, and extending an invitation to the crown prince to send a team to see a hydropower potential in Papua and North Kalimantan.

“We hope that the UAE would become a partner to develop several carbon projects in Indonesia,” he said.

In the agriculture sector, Indonesia and the UAE would have a business-to-government agreement between the UAE’s Elite Agro and Indonesia’s Agricultural Research and Development Agency to develop a tropical greenhouse in West Java and Central Kalimantan and research the possibility of cultivating tropical plants in the Middle East and Africa.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters on Thursday at the presidential palace that the Abu Dhabi visit was a follow-up of the crown prince’s visit to Indonesia in July, during which companies from the two countries signed agreements totaling $9.7 billion in investment value.

Purnama said that, since the July visit, investment cooperation between the two countries had been developing fast and significantly, making the UAE one of Indonesia’s main investment partners.

The president is also scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week on Monday.

“He will address the future global challenges on energy, a new paradigm on energy security to sustainable energy and how to accommodate the climate change,” Purnama said.

Topics: Indonesia UAE Joko Widodo

Related

World
Indonesian president Joko Widodo visits island in waters disputed by China
Special
World
Indonesia launches cloud-seeding operation in bid to alleviate deadly flooding

Taal Volcano forces evacuation of thousands in Philippines

Updated 18 min 54 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Taal Volcano forces evacuation of thousands in Philippines

  • Eruption possible within weeks as alert level raised
Updated 18 min 54 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Thousands of people are being evacuated from a southwestern province in the Philippines after a volcano began spewing ash plumes as high as 100 meters.

As of Sunday afternoon Taal Volcano had escalated its eruptive activity generating an eruption plume one-kilometer high accompanied by volcanic tremor and felt earthquakes in Volcano Island and villages of Agoncillo, Batangas, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), which raised the alert level to three, indicating a high level of volcanic unrest. 

The maximum alert level is five, which is a hazardous eruption in progress. 

The institute said ashfall was being showered on the southwest sector of Taal and that the volcano had shown increased steaming activity in at least five spots inside the main crater.

The largest activity was a steam-driven eruption that generated a plume approximately 100 meters high.

The institute recommended that residents and tourists should be evacuated from Taal Island, Agoncillo and Laurel due to the possible threat of searing hot flows of ash, gas and rocks that whoosh down the sides of a volcano during an eruption, and a volcanic tsunami.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesman Mark Timbal said residents from nine towns near the volcano were being moved to safer grounds.

Parts of the province are already experiencing a power outage, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Taal is the second most active volcano in the Philippines, with 33 recorded eruptions. The last major eruption happened on Oct. 3, 1977.

It is also considered one of the most dangerous in the world. In 1911, Taal caused one of the worst volcano disasters in history when it erupted and killed 1,334 people.

FAST FACTS

• The largest activity was a steam-driven eruption that generated a plume approximately 100 meters high.

• Residents from nine towns near the volcano were being moved to safer grounds.

Phivolcs Officer-in-charge Renato Soldium said that Taal was inside a bigger crater or basin or bowl, which is why people would have to evacuate horizontally and away from the crater.

“There is water that would be hindering the rapid evacuation and that is why people need to get out of the island as soon as possible,” he added.

Communities around the shore of Taal Lake have been advised to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lakewater disturbances related to the ongoing seismic unrest.

Phivolcs said that the volcano had maintained a moderate to high level of seismic activity since last March. Some of these earthquakes were felt with intensity levels ranging from one, scarcely perceptible, to three, weak shaking, in the surrounding villages.

These earthquakes were often accompanied by rumbling sounds, it added. Three earthquakes were recorded on Sunday and a seismic swarm was ongoing. 

Phivolcs said that raising the alert level from two to three meant there was a “magmatic intrusion”  that was likely driving the current activity. Alert level three also meant that eruption was possible within weeks.

It reminded the public that the entire island was a permanent danger zone and that entry onto the island, as well as nearby villages, was prohibited.

Topics: Philippine volcano Taal Volcano

Related

World
New Zealand volcano eruption death toll rises to 18 as body search continues

Latest updates

Indonesian president eyes $20bn of investment on UAE trip
Jack Ma, Grab eye opportunities in Singapore digital bank battle
World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi draws massive interest
Taal Volcano forces evacuation of thousands in Philippines
Service launched to report violations of detainee rights in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.