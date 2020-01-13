You are here

How love of Arabic changed a Japanese man's life

Riyo Ishikawa, a Japanese national studying in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 January 2020
Faris Alrushud

How love of Arabic changed a Japanese man's life

  • A 28-year-old Japanese man recalls his journey of pursuing Arabic studies after high school
  • Riyo Ishikawa joined the Arab Islamic Institute in Tokyo to teach Arabic to Japanese citizens
Updated 13 January 2020
Faris Alrushud

RIYADH: Riyo Ishikawa, 28, had completed high school education in Japan when he was spurred by his interest in the cultures of other countries to join the Arab Islamic Institute in Tokyo to teach Arabic to Japanese citizens.
From there, his passion for Arabic led him to travel to Arab countries, notably Egypt and Saudi Arabia, to learn and master the language that seemed to occupy his mind constantly.
Ishikawa taught Arabic at various language institutes in Egypt, thanks to the recommendation of one of his teachers at the Arab Islamic Institute in Tokyo.
Then he moved to Saudi Arabia, where he joined the Arabic-language department of the College of Arts at King Saud University in Riyadh. He embraced Islam and settled down in the Kingdom.
His story is exemplary of the contribution of the Arab Islamic Institute in Tokyo to the strengthening of cultural ties between Saudi Arabia and Japan.
It is the only institution of its kind in Japan that gives individuals an opportunity to enrol in intensive programs in Arabic by teachers specialized in the language.
The institute also regularly offers introductory lectures and religious seminars on Arab culture and Islam. 
Dozens of Japanese students take advantage of this program every year by completing their courses in Arabic studies.
The origins of the Arab Islamic Institute in Tokyo date back to the official visit to Japan by the late King Faisal in 1971, which boosted relations between the two countries.
Following the successful visit, the Saudi government decided to present a gift to the Japanese people that could make a lasting impact. 
In 1983, the Arab Islamic Institute in Tokyo, affiliated with the Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh, came into existence.
Since its inception, the institute has sought to fulfil its foundational goal by conducting courses that offer local people an opportunity to learn Arabic for free.
Ishikawa said from the moment he commenced his studies in Egypt, he realized that mastering Arabic was no mere academic exercise.
It would require him to engage deeply with Arab people so he could get adequate practice and develop fluency in the language.
To Ishikawa, mastering Arabic was a great challenge not just because it is among the languages considered by the US Foreign Service Institute as “super-hard.” 
He realized that Japanese and Arabic differ significantly in their structure of grammar and spelling.
But this led him to redouble his effort to master Arabic. He enrolled in three language-education institutes while in Alexandria, before moving on to Saudi Arabia to perfect his command of Arabic.
During this time, the persistence that Ishikawa had shown in learning Arabic language and literature began to show in his efforts to develop a grasp of classical Arabic poetry.
He said the reason behind his new interest was the fact that Arabic poetry uses classical vocabulary, as opposed to the colloquial Arabic used in daily conversations across the Arab world.
During the course of his journey from Japan to Saudi Arabia via Egypt, he was overwhelmed by the tolerance he saw in the Islamic faith, and by the values it advocated. He decided to embrace Islam and change his name to Osama Ishikawa.

Saudi Cabinet condemns Iranian aggression

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session held at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 15 January 2020
SPA

Saudi Cabinet condemns Iranian aggression

  • Tehran urged to respect international treaties
  • The Cabinet expressed sincere condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur of Oman, the Omani royal family, the Omani people, and the Islamic and Arab nations on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said
Updated 15 January 2020
SPA

RIYADH: King Salman chaired the Cabinet session held at Al-Yamamah Palace on Tuesday.

The Saudi Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation of Iranian aggression and its violation of Iraqi sovereignty by targeting two Iraqi military bases in which international coalition forces to fight Daesh are located.
It also renewed its affirmation to stand with Iraqis to transcend everything that threatened its security, stability, and Arab affiliation.
The Kingdom urged the international community to work to compel Iran to respect the sovereignty of states in the Middle East, respect international laws and treaties, and stop undermining the security of the region.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman chaired the Cabinet session, which was held at Al-Yamamah Palace.
He briefed the Cabinet about a telephone call with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the results of discussions with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and the contents of a message received from Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
The Cabinet expressed sincere condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur of Oman, the Omani royal family, the Omani people, and the Islamic and Arab nations on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
It also congratulated Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur on assuming power in Oman, wishing him all the best in continuing the sultanate’s march to prosperity and development.
The media minister, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah, said the Cabinet had reviewed works of the 44th Session of the Muslim World League Supreme Council held at the Holy Grand Mosque.

HIGHLIGHT

The Cabinet congratulated Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur on assuming power in Oman, wishing him all the best in continuing the sultanate’s march to prosperity and development.

The Cabinet welcomed the opening of 12th Session of the International Petroleum Technology Conference 2020 currently being held for the first time in the Kingdom under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
It was opened on his behalf by the energy minister in the presence of senior officials and leaders of the energy industry. The Cabinet said that the conference, which was being hosted by Saudi Aramco, was in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
The media minister said that the Cabinet addressed the international progress achieved by the Kingdom in the field of providing humanitarian aid. The country ranked fifth place globally, and first place in the Arab world, according to the UN’s Financial Tracking Service, confirming that this result was due to the Saudi leadership’s support for humanitarian and relief work.

